Professional Cloud Services Strategic Industry Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Increasing Investments in AI and Machine Learning Generate New Opportunities

The global market for Professional Cloud Services is estimated at US$20.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Global Professional Cloud Services Market is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years, particularly in the Public Deployment segment, which is projected to reach US$20.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15%. Similarly, the Private Deployment segment is forecasted to grow at an even higher rate, with a CAGR of 17.7%, reflecting robust market expansion driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives across industries.

In terms of regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated at US$6.2 billion in 2023, showcasing steady growth, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR, reaching US$10.8 billion by 2030. Other key markets showing promising growth trends include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific region, each experiencing rising adoption of cloud services due to enhanced infrastructure and increasing enterprise demand.

The report includes comprehensive market data, offering an independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts (in US$ million) from 2023 to 2030.

In-depth regional analysis provides insights into key markets across the globe, with detailed breakdowns for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Company profiles cover major players in the market, including Accenture PLC, Atos SA, Capgemini SE, among others.

Complimentary updates ensure access to the latest market developments for one year.

Detailed market analysis provides a thorough examination of the Global Professional Cloud Services Market, including both public and private deployment models.

Gain competitive insights through an overview of major players and their presence in key geographies.

Understand future trends and drivers that are shaping the industry and influencing the adoption of cloud technologies.

The report offers actionable insights to help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions for growth and innovation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Professional Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Propels Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Scalable IT Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Cloud Security Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on Digital Transformation Spurs Market Expansion

Development of Industry-Specific Cloud Solutions Sustains Market Growth

Increasing Investments in AI and Machine Learning in Cloud Services Generate New Opportunities

Growth in Remote Workforce Expands Addressable Market Horizons

Advancements in Cloud Management and Orchestration Tools Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Focus on Cost Optimization Spurs Market Expansion

Emergence of Multi-Cloud Strategies Throws Spotlight on Market Dynamics

Growth in Edge Computing and IoT Integration Generates New Opportunities

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Collaboration Tools Propels Market Growth

