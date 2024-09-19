BTSE Announces Strategic Partnership with Next-Generation Trading Platform CopyWise

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading blockchain technology company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CopyWise, a next-generation trading bot platform, at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore.



CopyWise represents the next evolution of copy trading, enabling users to automatically replicate thousands of proven trading strategies. All this is done in an easy-to-use UI and with just a few clicks, making it intuitive for users of all levels.

As part of the partnership, BTSE will integrate the CopyWise platform into its own, and pay an undisclosed licensing fee for the use of its intelligent algorithms and trading strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with CopyWise, which has revolutionized the field of investing by making professional, time-tested trading strategies accessible to the everyday user," said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE. "Through this integration, our users will be able to take the emotion out of trading and put their capital in the hands of disciplined, risk-mitigating algorithms, with just a few clicks."

Key features of the CopyWise platform include:

Thousands of strategies with best performers updated daily

Built-in stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to help users manage risk

Ability to run multiple bots simultaneously for efficient portfolio management

Intuitive filtering options to find the best strategies based on ROI, P&L, and trending cryptocurrencies

CopyWise differs from traditional copy trading in that it deploys capital across algorithm-tested strategies. Advanced algorithms monitor thousands of these strategies daily, filtering out underperforming ones and picking the best ones for users to copy. This is designed to maintain quality and protect users against downside risk, in contrast to typical copy trading platforms where any influencer or trader can sign up. With CopyWise, new strategies are constantly deployed and tested to ensure that an ample number of options are available for users.

About BTSE

BTSE Group is a global blockchain technology company focused on three primary businesses: Exchange, Payments, and Infrastructure Development. The BTSE exchange supports 200+ cryptocurrencies and 50+ perpetual futures contracts with over USD $30B in monthly trading volume. Our payments platform can provide fiat and crypto pay-ins and outs, as well as OTC services for over 50 major currencies. Additionally, our enterprise solutions enable businesses to white-label our exchange infrastructure, wallets, payment gateways, access liquidity, and more.

About CopyWise

CopyWise represents the next evolution of copy trading, enabling users to automatically replicate thousands of proven trading strategies. Its algorithms test thousands of trading strategies on a daily basis, filtering out underperformers and singling out the best-performing ones for end users.

Contact:

Ker Zheng

media@btse.com