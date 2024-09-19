Data Center Blade Server Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2030 - Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Blade Server - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Blade Server is estimated at US$18.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the data center blade server market is driven by several factors, including the escalating demand for data processing power and storage capacity driven by big data, IoT, and cloud computing. Technological advancements that enhance server performance and energy efficiency make blade servers increasingly attractive to data centers looking to maximize output while minimizing costs and environmental impact. Moreover, the shift toward virtualization and network architecture upgrades necessitates more dynamic and flexible server solutions, roles that blade servers are well-equipped to fill.



Consumer behavior trends toward mobile technologies and real-time data access also spur the need for more powerful and efficient data processing infrastructures, further bolstering the market for blade servers. As businesses continue to seek out scalable, cost-effective solutions for their growing IT needs, the blade server market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, offering advanced capabilities that meet the rigorous demands of modern data management and processing.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tier 1 Data Center Blade Server segment, which is expected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.9%. The Tier 2 Data Center Blade Server segment is also set to grow at 9.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $3.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 497 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Servers

Data Center Blade Server: A Definition

Components of Blade Servers

Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook

BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth

Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Blade Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Blade Servers

A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Blade Servers Market

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024

Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade Servers Market

High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market

Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers

