Tive CEO to Join Expert Panel on the Future of End-to-End Visibility at LogiPharma 2024

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni will speak at LogiPharma 2024 , the premier event for pharma, biotech, and medtech supply chain executives. The event will take place from September 23–25 in Boston, MA, and will bring together industry leaders to share insights on optimizing end-to-end (E2E) visibility and supply chain management.



Komoni will join the Opening Keynote Panel: Exploring the Future of E2E Visibility, scheduled for Monday, September 23 at 3:30 PM EST. He will share the stage with:

Anshul Agarwal (moderator) , Principal, ZS

, Principal, ZS Juliana Berman , Director, Solutions Delivery, Pfizer

, Director, Solutions Delivery, Pfizer Kyle Hamrock , Global Supply Chain Manager, Takeda

, Global Supply Chain Manager, Takeda Arun Krishnan, Vice President of Global Supply Chain Planning, AstraZeneca

The panel will focus on how the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries can improve end-to-end supply chain visibility, streamline operations, and reduce risks via real-world use cases and customer stories presented by the panelists.

Key topics of the discussion include:

Data structuring and sharing practices, including privacy and integration standards that ensure better collaboration across the supply chain

Navigating geopolitical challenges to data collection and sharing, with strategies for improving global supply chain transparency

Practical steps to set up a successful E2E visibility strategy



“As the pharmaceutical supply chain grows more complex, the need for real-time visibility and data accuracy are becoming critical," said Komoni. "Passive cold-chain monitoring has dominated pharmaceutical logistics, and provided the much needed validations. Yet real-time ‘ground truth’ data and insights present a tremendous opportunity to continue on that value chain while optimizing operations, reducing risk, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring that products reach their destinations efficiently—and safely. I am excited to be part of this amazing panel to discuss how the market is evolving and how innovations in visibility technology are shaping the future of pharma logistics."

To learn more about Komoni’s vision for the future of E2E visibility and see how Tive is leading the way in supply chain innovation for life sciences and pharmaceuticals, attend this Opening Keynote Panel at LogiPharma 2024 and visit www.tive.com .

About LogiPharma 2024

LogiPharma is the leading global event for pharma, biotech, and medtech supply chain executives. Since its inception in 2002, LogiPharma has become an unmissable event for professionals looking to optimize their end-to-end supply chains. Bringing together over 200 global supply chain leaders, the event provides attendees with actionable strategies to improve visibility, streamline operations, and reduce costs in the evolving healthcare ecosystem. For more information about LogiPharma, visit www.logipharma.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/ .