NANO Nuclear Energy Bolsters its Nuclear Technology Team with Two Additional Leading Engineers

U.S. Air Force Reserve Major Daniel Lamb, MPhil, and Rui Guo, Ph.D. join the Nuclear Technology and Engineering Team with a focus on the development of ‘ODIN’.

New York, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing portable, clean energy solutions, today announced the addition of two prominent engineers, Major Daniel Lamb, MPhil, and Rui Guo, Ph.D., to its Nuclear Technology and Engineering Team.

“We are thrilled to welcome two additional, highly skilled engineers to our team,” said Prof. Ian Farnan, Lead for Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials at NANO Nuclear Energy. “The additions of Daniel Lamb and Rui Guo continue our trend of retaining some of the most talented and hard-working individuals to continue the development of our innovative advanced nuclear technologies. Their expertise will be invaluable to the continued development of our ‘ODIN’ microreactor as we move towards physical test work and collect the necessary data to further refine its operations.”

“The addition of highly competent and motivated engineers is always a welcome development, and I am looking forward to working closely with Major Lamb and Dr. Guo,” said Eugene Shwageraus, Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering of NANO Nuclear Energy. “One of the tenets and major benefits of nuclear energy is its inherent safety and efficiency, and this is something we want to achieve on a portable scale with the ‘ODIN’ microreactor. I’m certain that Major Lamb and Dr. Guo will be invaluable additions to our Nuclear Technology and Engineering Team.”

Major Lamb is a nuclear engineer and an expert in nuclear safeguards and counter-proliferation. He serves as a Major in the US Air Force Reserves, where he leads a group of 176 military and civilian engineers with a budget of $22 million and service contracts worth $26 million servicing utilities and infrastructure worth $2.8 billion supporting US and NATO operations. He has led multi-national engineering teams in the U.S. Air Force as a qualified Civil Engineer and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer, supporting operations across Europe and Afghanistan under NATO. As an EOD Officer, Major Lamb was assigned to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency where he advised the U.S. European Command and led a $12 million program to counter chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological threats.

His work for NANO Nuclear will be to ensure safety, security, and safeguards-by-design are incorporated into NANO Nuclear’s microreactors in development and align the designs with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), and Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) regulations so that once development is complete and the necessary regulatory licenses are secured, they can be deployed globally.

Major Lamb most recently completed a Master of Philosophy in Nuclear Energy at the University of Cambridge where his research supported a Department of Energy project on open architecture for nuclear cost reductions to speed delivery of small modular reactors (SMRs). He also holds Graduate Certificates in Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Weapons Effects, Policy, and Proliferation from Harvard’s Extension School and the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Bolsters is Nuclear Technology and Engineering Team with the Additions of Daniel Lamb, MPhil (left) and Rui Guo, Ph.D. (right).

Dr. Rui Guo specializes in nuclear materials in the waste and fuel cycle area and has extensive experience in novel experimental characterization and simulation methods for studying nuclear materials.

Dr. Guo obtained his first degree in Materials Science from the University of Birmingham prior to his admission into the University of Cambridge, where he completed his MPhil in Nuclear Energy and PhD in Nuclear Materials. A Shumei fellowship position followed at Tsinghua University after his return to China, where he worked on broader environmental projects including cement CO2 absorption and CO2 emission from various energy systems.

His current research focuses on developing reliable and robust coolant and fuel cycle systems that meet the technical requirements of novel reactor designs, including the Company’s ‘ODIN’ microreactor.

“We’re delighted to welcome Major Lamb and Dr. Guo to our Nuclear Technology and Engineering group,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer, and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “We have been fortunate to add highly competent and forward-thinking engineers and researchers as we enter the next phase in the development of our ‘ODIN’ portable microreactor. The information we gather from our ongoing and future physical test work on ‘ODIN’ will be crucial to the potential success of our future licensing and regulatory efforts.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy TWITTER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements (including the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the engineering personnel described herein and statements regarding NANO Nuclear’s regulatory and licensing processes) mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", “potential”, "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) nuclear fuel manufacturing submission and the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (v) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the business of a start-up business operating a highly regulated industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and the NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment