Protein Chip Market Size to worth $3.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Protein Chip Market Size to Grow from USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.55 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing focus on personalized medicine is boosting adoption of protein chips for proteomic analysis and disease diagnostics. Protein chips provide insights on molecular-level disease pathways, which help develop targeted therapies tailored to individual patients.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7218

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the protein chip market is driven by technological advancements in protein chip development and increasing applications of protein chips in proteomics research and disease diagnosis. Protein chips offer high-throughput analysis of thousands of proteins simultaneously, making it an attractive technology for disease biomarker discovery and diagnosis. Technology advances such as miniaturization and automation have increased protein binding capacities and detection sensitivity of protein chips. This has enhanced their utilization in biomedical research for studying protein-protein interactions, expression profiling, and screening of potential drug targets.

Protein Chip Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.23 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.55 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Detection Technique, By End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing healthcare needs and preventive care



• Personalized medicine and companion diagnostics Restraints & Challenges • Availability of alternative technologies



• High costs involved

Market Trends:

Multiplexing technology allows testing of multiple protein samples and analytes on a single protein chip. This significantly enhances throughput and analysis of large sample sets. Incorporation of multiplexing has widened the applications of protein chips beyond proteomics tofields such as drug discovery, clinical diagnosis and biodefense. Many research labs and universities are increasingly adopting multiplexing protein chips for evaluating disease biomarkers.

Biochip manufacturers are actively collaborating with academic research institutes and pathology labs to develop customized protein chips tailored to their specific research applications. This helps address the need for protein chips designed for analyzing distinct protein subsets involved in diverse disease conditions. Ongoing collaborations also provide early adopter advantages to academic institutes and assist manufacturers in strengthening their product portfolios.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7218

The analytical microarrays segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global protein chip market during the forecast period. Analytical microarrays are used for high-throughput protein expression and interaction analysis. They are capable of capturing thousands of protein interactions on a single microarray slide. Rising demand for novel diagnostic and therapeutic targets is contributing to the growth of this segment.

The functional protein microarrays segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over 2024-2031. These protein chips assist in assessing protein function by analyzing protein-protein, protein-DNA, and protein-ligand interactions. Growing applications of functional protein microarrays in proteomics research and drug discovery are fueling the segment growth.

The antibody characterization application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to increasing research activities in disease proteomics and drug discovery. Protein chips help analyze antibodies and characterize protein interactions rapidly. This is positively impacting the growth of this segment.

The fluorescence detection technique dominated the global market in 2024 as it offers high sensitivity and allows multiplexing capabilities. Protein chips with fluorescence detection are widely used in key application areas such as proteomics and drug discovery. Integration of fluorescence into protein microarray platforms is augmenting the growth of this segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global protein chip market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during 2024-2031. Growing proteomics research and increasing demand for personalized therapeutics are driving the market.

By type, analytical microarrays held the highest share in 2024 due to their ability to capture thousands of protein interactions simultaneously.

Based on application, the antibody characterization segment dominated the market owing to rising research evaluating disease proteomics.

On the basis of detection techniques, fluorescence led the market as it provides high sensitivity for protein expression analysis.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the protein chip market through 2031 because of strong presence of key players and advancing biotechnology infrastructure.

Some of the prominent players operating in the protein chip market are Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Shimandzu Corporation among others. Strategic collaborations and new product launches are the commonly adopted strategies by companies to gain competitive edge.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7218

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Herblife, launched its latest product, Protein Chips, in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. These new protein snacks offers a tasty. Savory, and convenient option for consumers looking to meet their daily nutritional needs while enjoying a healthy treat.

In January 2024, Agilent Technologies, introduced the ProteoAnalyzer system, a cutting-edge automated parallel capillary electrophoresis platform designed to streamline protein analysis.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Type:



Analytical Microarrays

Functional Protein Microarrays

Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays

Others

By Application:



Antibody Characterization

Clinical Diagnostics

Proteomics

Others

By Detection Technique:



Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Mass Spectrometry

Electrical

Others



By End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Medical Devices Domain:

Organ on a chip Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Lab-on-a-chip and microarrays (biochip) market was valued at US$ 15,268.0 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 41,690.9 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.43% between 2023 and 2030

Biochips Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.50 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 32.15 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Human Microchipping Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.71 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.75 Bn by 2030, exhibit at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Author Bio:

Ravina Pandya, PR Writer, has a strong foothold in the market research industry. She specializes in writing well-researched articles from different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. With an MBA in E-commerce, she has an expertise in SEO-optimized content that resonates with industry professionals.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.