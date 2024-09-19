Leidos Selects Carahsoft as a Partner in Support of CHS-6 Contract

RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Leidos, a FORTUNE® 500 innovation company, has selected Carahsoft to be a Distributor Partner in support of the Common Hardware Systems 6th Generation (CHS-6) contract. This selection enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide tactical and mission technology to all U.S. military service branches and Federal Government agencies.



The CHS-6 contract provides rapid procurement of standard and emerging Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) hardware and services, upholding tactical and operational Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) requirements. The contract provides highly flexible, cost-effective, common and simplified non-developmental, commercial information technology (IT) solutions to enhance mission readiness. CHS-6 covers a broad range of commercial IT products and services and typically has a multi-year term, with options for extension that provide long-term procurement capabilities.

“We are pleased to have Carahsoft as a Distributor Partner in support of the CHS-6 contract,” said Mike Thurston, Vice President, CHS-6 program manager, Leidos. “As a member of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network, Carahsoft demonstrates shared values and a commitment to customers at the forefront of innovation. Leidos is looking forward to collaborating with Carahsoft to bring the best-of-breed equipment and technology to CHS-6 stakeholders.”

“Carahsoft is honored to be a Distributor Partner for Leidos’s CHS-6 contract," said Mike McCalip, Vice President for Government Programs and Strategy at Carahsoft. "We look forward to continuing our work with Leidos and our reseller partners to enable seamless and rapid procurement of key equipment, products and services to equip Government agencies and all U.S. military branches with the solutions needed to solve the most demanding challenges.”

For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8505 or leidos@carahsoft.com; or explore CHS-6 here.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world’s most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

