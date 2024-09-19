Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards Over $170,000 in Second Quarter Grants to Rebuild OHV Trails Affected by Natural Disasters

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, awarded more than $170,000 in grants through its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) in the second quarter of 2024, funding critical efforts to restore off-highway vehicle (OHV) and recreational trails damaged by recent natural disasters. These grants support local and regional organizations working to rehabilitate public lands impacted by tornadoes, flooding, and winter storms.

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative program plays a critical role in ensuring public lands remain accessible, even after natural disasters,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports’ group marketing manager. “By partnering with local organizations and Yamaha dealers, we’re able to support communities in their efforts to restore trails so they continue to be safe and sustainable for all outdoor recreationalists.”

This quarter’s Yamaha OAI grants focus on areas hit hardest by natural disasters, including:

Winter storms in Northeast Maine, resulting in a federal disaster declaration.

Seasonal flooding affecting trails in South Carolina’s Manchester State Park and Francis Marion National Forest.

Tornado-damaged trails in Northwest Arkansas.



In the second quarter of 2024, Yamaha awarded over $170,000 across 15 grants to the following organizations:

Arizona 4WD Foundation, supported by Nash Powersports

Arkansas Trailblazers, supported by Sunrise Marine & Motorsports

Day Mountain Road Association, in Strong, Maine, supported by Central Maine Powersports

Downeast Lakes Land Trust, in Grand Lake Stream, Maine, supported by Friend & Friend

Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, supported by Ride Center USA

Motorcycle Riders Association, out of Medford, Oregon, supported by Water World Boat & Powersports

Off Road Business Association, supported by Motorworld of El Cajon

Orange County Mountain Bike Assoc., in California, supported by Fullerton Bike

Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District, supported by Central Maine Powersports

Rocky Mountain Sports Riders, in Eagle County, Colorado, supported by Silverthorne Powersports

Southern Trail Advocates & Riders, out of Jamestown, South Carolina, supported by Velocity Powersports

Stay the Trail Education and Stewardship Alliance, from Colorado, supported by Vickery Motorsport

Yamaha OAI continues to accept grant applications on a quarterly basis, providing timely resources to address urgent access issues and land rehabilitation efforts. While project types vary, Yamaha OAI prioritizes initiatives that promote safe and responsible OHV use, perform essential maintenance on trails and public lands, as well as protect, restore, and expand sustainable access to public lands. For the third quarter of 2024, Yamaha invites public land managers, riding clubs, and stewardship organizations to apply for funding before the September 30 deadline. Submission guidelines and applications are available at YamahaOAI.com.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

