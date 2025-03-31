Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative and Yamaha Rightwaters™ Join Forces to Expand Outdoor Recreation and Conservation Efforts

MARIETTA, Ga., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, reinforces its commitment to outdoor recreation and conservation by awarding more than $400,000 in grants in the second half of 2024 through its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI). For the first time, Yamaha OAI has partnered with Yamaha Rightwaters to extend its impact beyond land-based projects to include sustainable access to public waters.

"The collaboration between Yamaha's Outdoor Access Initiative and Yamaha Rightwaters represents an exciting evolution in our conservation efforts," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports Marketing Manager. "By bridging our work across land and water, we can support more comprehensive projects, maximize resources and continue leading the way in responsible outdoor recreation."

In the latter half of 2024, Yamaha provided 20 grants for diverse projects, including trail maintenance, bridge construction, environmental education and wildlife protection. The first joint efforts between Yamaha OAI and Rightwaters include:

Memorial Foundation of Germanna Colonists (sponsored by Village Motorsports, Virginia): Grant funds and a golf car donation provided by Yamaha’s Golf Car division will support the Siegen Forest trail system and public boat launch improvements.

Grant funds and a golf car donation provided by Yamaha’s Golf Car division will support the Siegen Forest trail system and public boat launch improvements. Alabama Coastal Foundation (sponsored by Hall’s Motorsports Mobile, Alabama): Funding will aid the ‘Share the Beach’ sea turtle monitoring and protection program on Dauphin Island.

Funding will aid the ‘Share the Beach’ sea turtle monitoring and protection program on Dauphin Island. Saint Louis School (sponsored by Hawaii Rides, Hawaii): A donated UMAX by Yamaha’s Golf Car division will enhance the Palolo Stream Restoration Project, supporting environmental education and land stewardship.

A donated UMAX by Yamaha’s Golf Car division will enhance the Palolo Stream Restoration Project, supporting environmental education and land stewardship. Sault Ste. Snowmobile Association (sponsored by Chippewa Motors, Michigan): A grant will assist with bridge and trail repairs in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

"Our watersheds and landscapes are inherently connected, and this partnership allows us to support access and stewardship holistically," said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. "By combining our expertise and resources, we can maximize the positive impact on outdoor recreation while promoting sustainable practices that benefit both land and water ecosystems."

Additional Grant Highlights:

The Great Outdoors Fund (sponsored by Florence Motorsports, Oregon): Installation of new OHV education kiosks throughout the Oregon Dunes.

Installation of new OHV education kiosks throughout the Oregon Dunes. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) White River Field Office (sponsored by Craig Powersports, Colorado): Development of a new OHV riding area, including a single-track skills course and a kids’ dirt bike track.

Development of a new OHV riding area, including a single-track skills course and a kids’ dirt bike track. Southern California Mountains Foundation (sponsored by Yamaha Redlands, California): Workshop repairs and trail maintenance in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Workshop repairs and trail maintenance in the San Bernardino National Forest. Tuleyome (sponsored by Roseville Motorsports, California): Restoration of 2.6 miles of OHV trails in the BLM Knoxville Management Area.

Additional Grant Recipients and Sponsoring Dealerships:

Caribou Viking Riders ATV Club (Priority Tractor & Equipment)

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club (Hillview Motorsports)

Presidential OHRV Club (Moms of Jericho)

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (Michael's Reno Powersports)

Utah Public Lands (Factory Motorsports)

West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation (Five Valley Motorsports)

Colorado Mountain Bike Association (COMBA) (Tri City Cycle)

Cycle Kids (Bobby J's)

Missoula Snowgoers (Maverick Motorsports)

Ravalli County Off-Road User Association (Al's Cycle)

Ruffed Grouse Society (Wild River Sport & Marine)

Rich Oliver Mystery School

In addition to the quarterly grant program, Yamaha contributed $25,000 to Pass It On! Outdoor Mentors, raised during Yamaha’s annual pre-SHOT Show event. This organization connects youth with mentors to introduce them to hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.

"Yamaha’s generous support allows us to expand opportunities for young outdoor enthusiasts and their mentors," said Brittany French, CEO of Pass It On! Outdoor Mentors. "Beyond providing access to the outdoors, we’re fostering a strong conservation ethic in the next generation."

Yamaha Golf Car Support

Yamaha’s Golf Car division played a key role in this round of grants, providing two golf car donations to support accessibility and environmental stewardship projects. Their contributions further Yamaha’s mission to enhance sustainable outdoor recreation on both land and water.

How to Apply for Yamaha OAI Grants

Yamaha OAI continues to accept grant applications on a quarterly basis to support critical access and conservation projects. For second quarter of this year, public land managers, riding clubs and stewardship organizations are encouraged to apply for funding before the June 30, 2025, deadline. Submission guidelines and applications are available at YamahaOAI.com.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

About Yamaha Rightwaters

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program encompassing all of Yamaha Marine's conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, reduction of marine debris, and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha's long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources, and the Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

