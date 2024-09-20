U.S. Candy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024: Chocolate Candies Dominated with 54.7% Revenue Share in 2023, Innovation in Sugar-Free and New Candy Boosts Demand - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Candy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chocolate, Non-chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Channels), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



U.S. Candy Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. candy market size is expected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030

Growing consumer expenditure and disposable income and increasing urbanization are driving the growth of the candy market in the U.S. Candies and chocolates are generating a huge amount of sales in the U.S. targeting the sweet tooth among the people. Huge revenue generation of candies is primarily due to their consumption during holidays like Halloween and Easter accounting for around USD 3.5 billion sales.







Currently, around 82% of the population in North America are living in urban areas with a high concentration in mid and large-sized cities. Rising urbanization has led to a growing awareness of new products and their easy availability. This is due to the fact that giant players have a significant hold of the candy market in urban areas.



Children with an inclination towards a sweet tooth is a major factor driving the demand of the products. Hence, this group of population is a huge contributor towards revenue generation of the market. Moreover, key players are creating appealing advertisements targeting the children and young population, thus, attracting them towards impulse purchase. Teenagers are also a significant target population for candies, especially chocolate candies due to the high preference for the chocolate flavor.



An increase in product innovation and new product development has led to the high growth of the market. Sugar-free candies manufactured by the key players is further expected to boost the market demand for the diabetic population. Companies are also engaged in new product launch, which is further boosting the demand for candies.



U.S. Candy Market Report Highlights

Chocolate candies held the dominant share in this segment, with a revenue share of 54.7% in 2023.

Non-chocolate candies are expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to their diverse types. Non-chocolate candies include a variety of flavors in the form of hard candies, chewing gums, lollipops, gummies, caramel, jelly candies, and more.

Based on the distribution channel segment, Supermarkets and hypermarkets held a significant market share of 35.8% owing to their expansive storage capacity and diverse product offerings

Online distribution channels offer many candy options, enhancing consumer awareness of new products.

Companies Featured

The Hershey Company

Ferrara Candy Co.

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International

DeMet's Candy Co.

Nestle S.A.

Compartes

Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Fortnum & Mason

John Kelly Chocolates

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Candy Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. U.S. Candy Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Candy Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Candy Market: Type Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Chocolate Candy

4.4. Non-Chocolate Candy



Chapter 5. U.S. Candy Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Candy Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.4. Convenience Stores

5.5. Online Stores

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp4ajt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment