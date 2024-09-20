Portable Oxygen Kits - Global and Regional Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges to 2030 Featuring O2 Concepts, Worthington Industries, Chart Industries & More

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Oxygen Kit Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-user, Application, Product Type, and Country (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market. According to the report, the Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market was valued at USD 20.44 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2025-2030.



The market is expanding due to the increasing demand for lightweight, convenient, and reliable oxygen therapy solutions for patients with respiratory conditions. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and advancements in oxygen therapy technology drive the market for portable oxygen kits.



Key drivers of the Portable Oxygen Kit market include the increasing incidence of chronic respiratory conditions, which require continuous oxygen therapy for improved quality of life. The growing awareness about the benefits of portable oxygen kits, which offer mobility and independence to patients, also contributes to market growth. Additionally, the demand for portable oxygen kits in emergency medical services, home healthcare, and travel further fuels the market.



Technological advancements, such as the development of compact and lightweight portable oxygen concentrators, long-lasting batteries, and user-friendly interfaces, have enhanced the performance and adoption of portable oxygen kits. Manufacturers are focusing on providing portable oxygen solutions that meet the specific needs of -patients, such as variable oxygen flow settings, noise reduction, and easy portability.



Geographical Insights



Americas leads the Portable Oxygen Kit market, driven by a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. The United States is a major market, with widespread use of portable oxygen kits in home healthcare, hospitals, and emergency medical services.



Europe is another significant market, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France leading in the adoption of portable oxygen kits. The region's growing geriatric population, high healthcare spending, and emphasis on home-based care contribute to market growth.



Market Segmentation

By End-User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Travel & Tourism

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Users

By Application:

Personal Use

Medical Use

Emergency Use

Sports & Adventure

By End-User:

Continuous Flow Oxygen Kits

Pulse Dose Oxygen Kits

By Geography

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Portable Oxygen Kit include:

O2 Concepts LLC

Worthington Industries

Chart Industries Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Inova Labs Inc.

Teijin Limited

Invacare Corporation

NIDEK Medical Products Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Inogen Inc.

Other Leading Companies

