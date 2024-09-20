US and EU Tariff Policies Set to Transform the Global Electric Vehicle Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of New US and EU Tariff Policies on China's Electric Vehicle Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On May 14, 2024, US President Joe Biden announced an increase or imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made goods valued at US$18 billion to protect American workers and businesses. These tariffs primarily target critical industries impacting the future economy and national security of the United States, with a notable tariff of up to 100% on electric vehicles (EVs).

Concurrently, the European Union's (EU's) anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs, initiated last year, led to corresponding measures announced on June 12, 2024. By imposing punitive high tariffs on Chinese EVs, the US aims to pressure its allies, particularly those in the EU, to align their policies with US interests.

This report presents two major viewpoints on how China's excess EV production affects or will affect the global market, discusses China's short-, medium-, and long-term goals for EVs, explores measures by both the US and the EU to halt low-cost Chinese EV imports, and examines the impact of high US and EU tariffs on China's EV industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Different interpretations of China's Excess EV Production Capacity

Viewpoint 1: Global Oversupply Due to China's Excess EV Production Capacity

Viewpoint 2: Growing Global EV Market Under Net-Zero Commitments

China's Accelerated Capacity Expansion Aims to Capture Global Market Share

Short-Term: China's EV Production Primarily for Domestic Consumption

Medium to Long-Term: China's Continuous Production Expansion May Lead to Global Supply-Demand Imbalance

Measures by the US and EU to Halt Low-Cost Chinese EV Imports

US

US Dramatically Increases EV Tariffs to 100%

Tariff Increases Serve Both Trade and Political Purposes Amid US Presidential Election

EU

Chinese EV Exports to Europe Not Considered Dumping but May Involve High Government Subsidies

High Tariffs Still Allow Profit Margins for Chinese Cars in Europe

Impact of High US and EU Tariffs on China-Made Electric vehicles

US

Minimal Imports of Chinese EVs to the US

Short-Term: Difficulty Finding Third-Country Production Sites for US-Bound Products Leads Chinese Carmakers to Southeast Asian Markets

Medium to Long-Term: Increased Tariffs on Lithium Batteries and Minerals Raise US-Made EV Costs

EU

Concerns of European Automakers Facing Retaliation

EU Tariffs Penalize Consumers' Purchase of China-made EVs

Chinese Carmakers Expanding Production in Europe to Avoid Tariffs

Shift of Chinese Export Markets from Europe to Southeast Asia

Company Coverage:

Audi

BMW

BYD

CATL

Chery Automobile

EVE Energy

Ford

Geely Automobile

Leapmotor Technology

Mercedes-Benz

NIO

Nissan

Polestar

SAIC Motor

Sunwoda Electronic

Tesla

Volkswagen

Volvo

Wuling Hongguang

XPeng Motors

Yunnan Energy

