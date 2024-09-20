Projectmates Selected to Streamline Beaufort County School District's Construction Projects

Richardson, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, part of Hexagon and a leader in owner-focused construction program management software, today announced that Beaufort County School District in South Carolina has selected Projectmates to manage its entire campus improvement program from inception to completion.

Beaufort County School District will replace its isolated systems with Projectmates' all-in-one platform. This will provide comprehensive project management capabilities, from project initiation to completion. The software offers real-time reporting and analytics, delivering unprecedented visibility into the school district's bond program and enhancing project and budget transparency.

"Projectmates understands the unique challenges faced by school districts when it comes to managing construction projects," said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. "From strict budgetary constraints and public accountability to evolving educational needs and safety regulations, school districts require more than just software. They need a partner who can help them navigate the complexities of bond-funded projects, ensure compliance with state and federal guidelines, and adapt to rapid changes. Projectmates is that partner. By choosing our platform, Beaufort County School District joins a community of forward-thinking educational institutions that are revolutionizing their approach to construction management. We're committed to helping school districts optimize their resources, enhance transparency, and create learning environments that serve their communities for generations."

The Projectmates team is working closely with Beaufort County School District team members to implement the new software, ensuring all stakeholders are prepared for success with custom role-based permissions, document version control, and clear audit trails.

By selecting Projectmates, Beaufort County School District aims to modernize its approach to managing capital projects, leveraging technology to improve efficiency and transparency in its construction initiatives. As Beaufort County School District's needs evolve, Projectmates' scalable platform adapts to support the district's long-term growth and development.

