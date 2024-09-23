Specialty Chemicals Integrated Across Multiple Global Markets, 2022-2023 & 2024-2029 with BASF, Dow, Evonik Industries, LyondellBasell Industries, and Covestro Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals Integrated Across Multiple Vertical Applications: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global markets for specialty chemicals, spanning multiple vertical applications. It analyzes global market trends with historical revenue data from2022, estimates for2023, and forecasts for2024, with projected CAGRs through 2029. The report estimates the current market size and revenue prospects, alongside a market share analysis based on product type, end-use industry, and region.

There are wide ranges of specialty chemicals specific to end-user applications such as energy, mining, construction, automotive, textile, food and beverage, animal feed, and agriculture, among others. By sub-product category, the specialty chemicals include adhesives, sealants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, flavors and fragrance chemicals, coatings, and specialty polymers, to name a few.

The global market for specialty chemicals is expected to witness low to medium growth over the forecast period on account of global economic development activities, and a short-term slump across the automotive, construction and energy industries. The market is anticipated to follow a similar growth pattern of global GDP rates, wherein key established markets would have an adverse impact in short terms offset by developing and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific.













The analysis covers market dynamics, emerging trends, technologies, regulations, and macroeconomic factors affecting the market. It includes an examination of the industry’s supply chain using Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE models, offering insights into competitive pressures and market opportunities.

Sustainability is a key focus, with an overview of sustainability trends, consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and ESG practices adopted by leading companies. The report also identifies key market participants and provides a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, and venture funding.

Company profiles of major players like BASF SE, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and Covestro AG are included, offering insights into their market strategies, financial performance, and growth opportunities.













Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Selection of Specialty Chemicals

Importance of Specialty Chemicals

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Increasing Energy Consumption

Growing Demand for EVs

Market Restraints

Regulatory Burden on Producers

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Asian Markets

Opportunities for Sustainable Specialty Chemicals

Challenges

Intense Competition

Rapidly Changing Customer Preferences

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies in Specialty Chemicals

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Sustainable Specialty Chemicals

Specialty Chemicals in EVs

Advanced Manufacturing Methods for Innovative Materials

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis and Logistics

Analysis of the Supply Chain for Specialty Chemicals

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Coating, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers (CASE)

Food and Feed Additives

Plastic Additives

Electronic Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Textile Chemicals

Mining Chemicals

Specialty Paper and Pulp and Printing Chemicals

Other Product Types

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

Energy

Construction Materials

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive and Transportation

Household and Personal Care

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Ranking the Companies

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Venture Funding

Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Global Specialty Chemical Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Specialty Chemical Industry

ESG Practices in the Specialty Chemical Markets

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Appendix

Methodology

Information Sources

Acronyms

