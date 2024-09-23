Saudi Arabia Paper Pigment Market Forecast Report 2024- 2029: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company and Middle East Paper (MEPCO) are Driving Innovation in Coated and Uncoated Paper Production

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Paper Pigment Market Overview, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia's paper pigments market has grown dramatically, reflecting the region's overall economic and industrial development.



The Saudi Arabia paper pigments market is anticipated to add to more than USD 30 Million by 2024-29. As the Saudi economy expands, so will the demand for paper goods in a variety of industries, including packaging, printing, and publishing. This rising demand demands a steady supply of high-quality paper pigments, which are required to improve the optical and printing qualities of paper. The paper pigments market consequently plays an important role in supporting the larger paper industry, which is essential to sectors such as consumer products, education, and media.



The market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by both domestic demand and government initiatives such as Vision 2030, which promotes local production and innovation. The construction of new paper mills and the expansion of existing facilities have further fuelled this boom, resulting in an increasing need for pigments. Market changes in Saudi Arabia's paper pigments sector reflect global shifts towards efficiency and sustainability. There is a rising emphasis on creating eco-friendly pigments that are consistent with the country's environmental goals, notably in terms of decreasing carbon footprints and encouraging recyclability.



This tendency is reinforced by the growing use of modern manufacturing processes to improve the quality and uniformity of pigments, making them more appropriate for high-end applications. Also, pigments are increasingly being customised to fit the specific needs of various paper goods, whether for packaging, writing, or printing.

SAPIG is a major manufacturer of pigments in Saudi Arabia. The company manufactures a variety of pigments, including titanium dioxide, which is widely utilised in the paper industry due to its high opacity and brightness capabilities. TASNEE is a major actor in the Saudi industrial sector, with a strong position in the chemicals and pigments markets. The company's subsidiaries, such as Saudi Titanium and Advanced Materials Company (STAMC), manufacture titanium dioxide pigments used in the paper industry.



In Saudi Arabia's paper pigments market, glass-based ingredients such as calcium carbonate, kaolin, titanium dioxide, and other pigments play an important role in improving paper product quality and performance. Calcium carbonate is one of the most popular pigments in the paper industry due to its low cost and versatility. It is widely used as a filler and coating pigment to enhance the brightness and smoothness of paper. The availability of high-quality calcium carbonate in Saudi Arabia has allowed local businesses to make competitive paper products that match international requirements. Another major pigment used in the paper industry is kaolin, which is appreciated for its ability to increase printability and paper surface quality.



In Saudi Arabia, kaolin is largely utilised in the production of coated paper, where it contributes to a smooth and glossy appearance. The country's access to high-grade kaolin deposits has prompted local businesses to invest in kaolin processing plants. Innovations in kaolin processing procedures have resulted in pigments with improved particle size dispersion, which improves coating uniformity and paper look. Although titanium dioxide is more expensive than other pigments, it is essential in applications that demand high brightness and concealing power. In Saudi Arabia, the need for titanium dioxide is increasing, particularly in the production of speciality papers for packaging and premium printing applications. .



Leading firms in the market are focussing on producing TiO2 pigments that are less expensive and more ecologically friendly, addressing both economic and sustainability concerns. Other pigments used in the paper industry include talc and gypsum to improve the paper's unique qualities. These pigments are frequently used in conjunction with other pigments to achieve the desired paper quality.



End customers in Saudi Arabia's paper pigments market come from a variety of industries, including print media, stationery, packaging, and personal care, each with their own set of paper quality and pigment performance requirements. Packaging is currently the most important end-user sector for paper pigments in Saudi Arabia. With the advent of e-commerce and consumer goods, there is a greater demand for packaging materials that are both useful and visually appealing. The packaging sector demands pigments with high brightness, colour constancy, and printability, particularly for branded and consumer-facing products.



This sector's innovations include the production of environmentally friendly pigments that match with the global trend towards sustainable packaging. Companies are also focussing on pigments that improve the strength and rigidity of paper packaging to meet the growing demand. Print media is a major consumer of paper pigments, particularly for newspapers, magazines, and books. The industry requires pigments that improve the brightness, opacity, and printability of paper, ensuring that the finished printed products are visually appealing and easy to read.



However, the shift to digital media has diminished demand for traditional print media, while niche markets such as high-quality art prints and limited-edition publications continue to fuel pigment innovation. Stationery is another significant end user, particularly for writing paper, envelopes, and notebooks. As the school sector in Saudi Arabia expands, so does the demand for high-quality stationery, prompting manufacturers to experiment with pigments that improve durability and reduce ink bleed.



In Saudi Arabia's paper pigments market, coated and uncoated papers serve diverse functions, each driven by particular uses and industrial demands. Coated paper is now the market leader in Saudi Arabia due to rising demand for high-quality printed goods and advanced packaging solutions. The expansion of e-commerce and consumer products packaging has accelerated the need for coated paper, as firms strive to improve the visual appeal of their packaging in order to attract customers. Also, the advertising industry's demand for quality promotional materials drives the coated paper market.



Leading firms in Saudi Arabia's paper pigments market, such as Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company and Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO), are driving innovation in both coated and uncoated paper production. In contrast, uncoated paper is more porous and has a natural, matte texture. It is often used in applications requiring texture and writing ease, including as stationery, books, and office paper. Uncoated paper is preferred in settings where a tactile and traditional paper feel is sought. In Saudi Arabia, uncoated paper is widely used in the education and office supply industries, where functionality and cost-effectiveness are important factors.

