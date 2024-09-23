Indonesia Textile and Clothing Industry Prospects Report 2024: Imports, Exports and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing Industry in Indonesia, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile and clothing industry in Indonesia fulfils a vital role in the country's economy. It is Indonesia's largest source of manufacturing employment, and in 2023 textile and clothing exports from Indonesia represented 4.5% of the country's overall exports during the year.

The industry is involved in almost every sector of the textile supply chain, including man-made fibre production, yarn production, weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing, clothing production, and the manufacture of other finished textile products.

Indonesia has a very large population which constitutes a huge and growing domestic market and provides a firm foundation for the textile and clothing industry in Indonesia. Furthermore, the domestic market has been expanding significantly in recent years as prosperity has risen and wealth has spread, and it seems set for further growth. However, these developments have made the domestic market an attractive target for foreign suppliers. Imports are rising strongly and the domestic market has been well supplied by cheap imports from China. Also, illegal imports appear to be a significant and growing problem.

Looking ahead, there are ambitious plans for further expansion of the textile and clothing industry in Indonesia and, in order to achieve such expansion, the government has increased its support for the industry through a number of initiatives.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TOTHE ECONOMY OF INDONESIA

DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY ININDONESIA

INDONESIA: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMICPROFILE

Geographical profile

Political profile

Economic profile

INDONESIA: INFRASTRUCTURE

Road transport

Railways

Airports

Seaports

Telecommunications

INDONESIA: HUMAN RESOURCES SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHINGINDUSTRY IN INDONESIA

Investment in machinery

INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION

Textile and clothing production

INDONESIA: TEXTILE MANUFACTURING COSTS

Yarns

Woven fabrics

Knitted fabrics

INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS

Textile and clothing exports by destination market

INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS

Textile and clothing imports by leading suppliers

INDONESIA: FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THETEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY

Foreign investment

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN INDONESIA: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES

Government policies

Foreign investment laws and regulations

Trade policies

Investment incentives

Import duties

Tax holidays

Tax allowances

Export manufacturing

Bonded zones

Special economic zones (SEZs)

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN INDONESIA: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS (SWOT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhlb8x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.