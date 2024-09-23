Open Access Journal Publishing Analysis Report 2024: A $3.2 Billion market by 2028 - Megajournals Under the Microscope, Normalization of Research Outputs, AI Solutions Deployed as Integrity Firewall

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Access Journal Publishing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Open Access sales reached $1.9 billion in 2023 and $2.1 billion in 2024, (up from $1.8 billion in 2022) and are expected to grow to $3.2 billion by 2028

Open Access Journal Publishing 2024-2028is an essential tool for scholarly publishing executives, academic libraries, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

This report details the diverse mix of revenue streams in OA Journal publishing in 2024 and beyond. It also examines the research integrity crisis confronting the sector, the decrease in the number of titles being published, and how publishers and policy makers are responding.

This report provides an overview and financial outlook for the OA journal publishing market, including the performance of leading competitors' through 2024 and market projections through 2028. To produce this data, the analyst used the information from global OA journal sales, leading publishers, and revenue projections through 2028. To develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing, the analyst consulted primary and secondary research, competitor interviews, industry expert consultations, and financial data analysis.

How have Wiley, MDPI and Frontiers been impacted by recent integrity scandals?

A series of research integrity scandals, tied to the use of faster pay to publish models, rocked much of the open access industry in 2023, with major impacts on Wiley, MDPI and Frontiers publishers.

How is fraud in submitted papers for scholarly publishing related to AI being addressed?

Scholarly publishers are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence to identify and flag outlier articles that may indicate quality problems of fraud in submitted papers.

How many articles are in the Directory of Open Access Journals?

1.117 million.

Open Access Journal Publishing 2024-2028 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders

A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets

Updated data on the latest mergers and acquisitions

Exclusive market projections to 2028

Other key issues covered in the report, include:

Internet Economics

Plan S

US Policy Changes

Transformative Agreements

Global R&D Spending forecast

Also included is an in-depth review of the performance and strategy of 10 leading OA publishers, including:

Springer Nature

Elsevier

MDPI AG

John Wiley & Sons

Frontiers

IEEE

Informa PLC

SAGE Publications

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





METHODOLOGY

DEFINITION OF OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHING

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

SOURCES OF INFORMATION

METHODOLOGY FOR PROJECTING/ESTIMATING RESULTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

WHAT IS OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING?

KEY FACTS & TRENDS

Open Access Sales Reach $1.9 billion in 2023

Normalization of Research Outputs

Research Integrity Prime Industry Challenge

AI Solutions Deployed as Integrity Firewall

Europe's New Plan Emphasize Preprints Over APCs

CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL MARKET

INTRODUCTION

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN OPEN ACCESS

Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement

Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model

Biden Changes US Open Access Policy

OPEN ACCESS DEFINITIONS AND PUBLISHING MODELS

Open Access Journals

Gold

Green

Hybrid

Diamond

Bronze

Megajournals

Article Processing Charges (APCs)

Institutional Memberships

THE OPEN ACCESS ECOSYSTEM

Public Funding Agencies

National Institutes of Health

European Research Council

UK Research and Innovation

The Wellcome Trust

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Institutional Mandates

MARKET SIZE

APC Journal Revenue

Direct Support

Premium Services

Memberships

Transformative Agreements

Other Measures of Market Size

OPEN ACCESS BY DISCIPLINE

Medical & Biosciences

Scientific & Technical

Social Science and Humanities (SSH)

OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Language

CHAPTER 2: LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS

INTRODUCTION

LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS

SPRINGER NATURE

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Open Access Strategy

ELSEVIER

MDPI AG

JOHN WILEY & SONS

FRONTIERS

IEEE

INFORMA PLC

SAGE PUBLICATIONS

WOLTERS KLUWER

PUBLIC LIBRARY OF SCIENCE (PLOS)

OTHER NOTABLE PUBLISHERS

De Gruyter Brill

Oxford University Press

American Chemical Society

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST

INTRODUCTION

TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING

Normalization of Research Outputs

Research Integrity Prime Industry Challenge

AI Solutions Deployed as Integrity Firewall

Megajournals Under the Microscope

Library Budgets Remain Stretched

APCs and Inflation

Europe's New Plan Emphasize Preprints Over APCs

Drive for New Sources of OA Funding

China's Research Rising Impact

Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook

Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations per Paper

Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals

OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING FORECAST

Steady GDP Growth Forecast Globally

Market Forecast

Forecast Leading Publishers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4bvlg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment