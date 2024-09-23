USI Insurance Services Named to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”) was recently named to the prestigious 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune. USI ranked No. 24 out of 50 organizations selected for this year’s list and was the top-ranked insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the large company category. The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Earning a spot on this list means that USI is one of the best insurance companies to work for in the country.



Commenting on the announcement, Michael Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, stated: “We are extremely proud to see USI recognized on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List. This recognition demonstrates our firm-wide commitment to creating a different and better employee experience here at USI. Congratulations to our more than 10,000 team members who contribute to our industry-leading culture each day, and thank you for the invaluable contributions you bring to our organization, clients and communities.”



Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer for USI, added: “I am incredibly grateful to our exceptional team of professionals throughout the country for their dedication to USI, which led to this incredible honor. At USI, our people are at the heart of our organization, and we will always strive to provide them with an enriching employee experience that encourages innovation, collaboration and continuous learning, all while delivering superior business results.”



The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.



Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier. View the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

###