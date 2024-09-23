2024 China·Gaobeidian International Windoor Festival opens in Gaobeidian

GAOBEIDIAN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 20th, the 2024 China·Gaobeidian International Windoor Festival & 2024 China·Gaobeidian International Green and Healthy Building Conference officially opened in Gaobeidian City, Hebei Province. Over 20,000 people attended the conference, including experts and scholars from home and abroad, research institutions, industry associations, well-known enterprises, and exhibition managers. The exhibition area of the conference reached 60,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 enterprises participating in the exhibition and sales activities.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the opening ceremony, Barbara Bottos, Ambassador-at-Large for Climate in Hungary, Zhuang Weimin and Hou Li'an, both Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Ni Haiqiong, President of Hebei Orient Sundar Group, delivered keynote speeches on the theme of the construction field respectively. During the conference, more than 10 industry-themed sessions were held, focusing on international trends and experience sharing, technical systems and practices, green building materials, and good housing. Over 150 top experts, professors, well-known academicians, and scholars from various countries and regions participated in the in-depth discussions and exchanges, proposing constructive and forward-looking solutions to issues such as improving the quality of human settlements, global climate governance, energy conservation, emission reduction, and carbon reduction.

In recent years, Gaobeidian city, Hebei Province has been adhering to the concept of green development and seized the opportunity of domestic ultra-low-energy building industry development. By making plans, optimizing the environment, building platforms, and complementing industrial chains, the city has accelerated the growth of a green and healthy building industry cluster, formed core technological support, shaped advantages in the industrial chain, and continued to move towards the goal of becoming an "International Green Building Capital".

Source: 2024 China·Gaobeidian International Windoor Festival