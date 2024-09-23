Industrial Sensors World Industry Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $48.6 Billion by 2029 from $25 Billion in 2023 - Industry 4.0 a Watershed Moment in Sensor Technology

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Sensors World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market for Industrial Sensors is estimated at US$25.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$48.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2023 and 2029.
This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Industrial Sensors at high level by type, functionality, end-user and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.
The fabrication of Industrial Sensors enables them to endure tough operating conditions, such as high temperatures, humidity and vibrations, because of which they are employed in a wide range of application areas. Quite often, sensors are combined with other devices, such as actuators and controllers, for automating industrial processes and enhancing efficiency.
Some of the more important areas where industrial sensors have been and are being widely utilized can be summarized as under:
- Apart from being used for auto-rotating device displays, accelerometers are also widely used in the navigation systems of modern aerospace equipment.
- Heavy machinery and electrical equipment are frequently integrated with infrared sensors for activating safe shutdown in cases where temperatures rise to abnormal and possibly dangerous levels.
- Shutdown switches equipped with motion sensors enable in detecting potentially hazardous movement in mechanical parts that are faulty, such as worn bearings, which could pose a heavy burden on costs if not deactivated swiftly. These sensors also find application in commercial security systems for intruder detection.
- The use of temperature sensors, such as thermocouples, is quite common in chemical engineering facilities. Their ability to withstand a high range of temperatures make these sensors ideal for monitoring even minute heat changes that indicate a chemical reaction. Nanothermometry is an evolving area that has been successful in measuring temperature differentials between nanometer-sized particles, with bright prospects for the future.
- Photoelectric sensors can be employed for detecting solid objects with one-way light barriers in freight elevators.
Market Developments
- Industry 4.0 a Watershed Moment in Sensor Technology
- The Critical Role of Sensors in Industry 4.0 for Factory Automation
- Internet of Things (IoT) Sensor Technology Gaining Ground
- Real-Time Detection of Hazardous Gases Enabled by Innovative Sensor Technology
- Water Quality Monitoring Improved with Ultra-Sensitive Sensor Technology
- CMOS Image Sensor Applications Enhanced with Silicon Nanowire Phototransistor Arrays
- Demand for Humidity Nanosensors Expanding in Line with Novel Material Development
- Developments in Magnetic Gas Sensors Improve Detection Capability
- Advances in Optical Sensor Technology Bolster the Oil & Gas Sector
- Optical Sensing Approaches Enhance On-site Detection of Pesticides in Agricultural Foods
Sensor Type
- Accelerometers
- Flow Sensors
- Force Sensors
- Gas Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Touch Sensors
Functionality Type
- Contact Sensors
- Contactless Sensors
End-Use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Electronics
- Energy & Power
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceutical
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|38
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$25.8 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$48.6 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Sensor Type
- Functionality Type
- End-Use Industry
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by Sensor Type
- Market Demand by Functionality Type
- Market Demand by End-Use Industry
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- North American Market Demand by Sensor Type
- North American Market Demand by Functionality Type
- North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- Europe
- European Market Demand by Geographic Region
- European Market Demand by Sensor Type
- European Market Demand by Functionality Type
- European Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Sensor Type
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Functionality Type
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- South America
- South American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- South American Market Demand by Sensor Type
- South American Market Demand by Functionality Type
- South American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East & Africa Market Demand by Sensor Type
- Middle East & Africa Market Demand by Functionality Type
- Middle East & Africa Market Demand by End-Use Industry
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
