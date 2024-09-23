Industrial Sensors World Industry Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $48.6 Billion by 2029 from $25 Billion in 2023 - Industry 4.0 a Watershed Moment in Sensor Technology

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Sensors World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Industrial Sensors is estimated at US$25.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$48.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2023 and 2029.

This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Industrial Sensors at high level by type, functionality, end-user and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2020, 2023 and 2029.

The fabrication of Industrial Sensors enables them to endure tough operating conditions, such as high temperatures, humidity and vibrations, because of which they are employed in a wide range of application areas. Quite often, sensors are combined with other devices, such as actuators and controllers, for automating industrial processes and enhancing efficiency.

Some of the more important areas where industrial sensors have been and are being widely utilized can be summarized as under:

Apart from being used for auto-rotating device displays, accelerometers are also widely used in the navigation systems of modern aerospace equipment.

Heavy machinery and electrical equipment are frequently integrated with infrared sensors for activating safe shutdown in cases where temperatures rise to abnormal and possibly dangerous levels.

Shutdown switches equipped with motion sensors enable in detecting potentially hazardous movement in mechanical parts that are faulty, such as worn bearings, which could pose a heavy burden on costs if not deactivated swiftly. These sensors also find application in commercial security systems for intruder detection.

The use of temperature sensors, such as thermocouples, is quite common in chemical engineering facilities. Their ability to withstand a high range of temperatures make these sensors ideal for monitoring even minute heat changes that indicate a chemical reaction. Nanothermometry is an evolving area that has been successful in measuring temperature differentials between nanometer-sized particles, with bright prospects for the future.

Photoelectric sensors can be employed for detecting solid objects with one-way light barriers in freight elevators.

Market Developments

Industry 4.0 a Watershed Moment in Sensor Technology

The Critical Role of Sensors in Industry 4.0 for Factory Automation

Internet of Things (IoT) Sensor Technology Gaining Ground

Real-Time Detection of Hazardous Gases Enabled by Innovative Sensor Technology

Water Quality Monitoring Improved with Ultra-Sensitive Sensor Technology

CMOS Image Sensor Applications Enhanced with Silicon Nanowire Phototransistor Arrays

Demand for Humidity Nanosensors Expanding in Line with Novel Material Development

Developments in Magnetic Gas Sensors Improve Detection Capability

Advances in Optical Sensor Technology Bolster the Oil & Gas Sector

Optical Sensing Approaches Enhance On-site Detection of Pesticides in Agricultural Foods

Sensor Type

Accelerometers

Flow Sensors

Force Sensors

Gas Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Image Sensors

Level Sensors

Optical Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Touch Sensors

Functionality Type

Contact Sensors

Contactless Sensors

End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemical

Electronics

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 38 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $48.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Sensor Type

Functionality Type

End-Use Industry

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Sensor Type

Market Demand by Functionality Type

Market Demand by End-Use Industry

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

North American Market Demand by Geographic Region

North American Market Demand by Sensor Type

North American Market Demand by Functionality Type

North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Europe

European Market Demand by Geographic Region

European Market Demand by Sensor Type

European Market Demand by Functionality Type

European Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Sensor Type

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Functionality Type

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry

South America

South American Market Demand by Geographic Region

South American Market Demand by Sensor Type

South American Market Demand by Functionality Type

South American Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa Market Demand by Sensor Type

Middle East & Africa Market Demand by Functionality Type

Middle East & Africa Market Demand by End-Use Industry

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS



6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Companies Featured

ABB Limited

AMETEK, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

ams-OSRAM AG

FineTek Co., Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Baumer Holding AG

Bosch Sensortech GmbH

CTS Corporation

Denso Corporation

Dwyer Instruments LLC

E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Fortive Corporation

Gefran S.p.A.

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International, Inc.

iFM Electronic GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Keyence Corporation

Kistler Instrumente AG

Meggitt PLC

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

TDK Corporation

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

