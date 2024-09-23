Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 13/9/2024230,087552.75127,181,405  
Monday, 16 September 20241,600588.45941,520  
Tuesday, 17 September 20241,600589.81943,696  
Wednesday, 18 September 20241,600588.99942,384  
Thursday, 19 September 20241,600592.21947,536  
Friday, 20 September 20241,600596.17953,872  
In the period 16/9/2024 - 20/9/20248,000591.134,729,008  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 20/9/2024238,087554.04131,910,413  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,849,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

