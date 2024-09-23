Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 13/9/2024
|230,087
|552.75
|127,181,405
|Monday, 16 September 2024
|1,600
|588.45
|941,520
|Tuesday, 17 September 2024
|1,600
|589.81
|943,696
|Wednesday, 18 September 2024
|1,600
|588.99
|942,384
|Thursday, 19 September 2024
|1,600
|592.21
|947,536
|Friday, 20 September 2024
|1,600
|596.17
|953,872
|In the period 16/9/2024 - 20/9/2024
|8,000
|591.13
|4,729,008
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 20/9/2024
|238,087
|554.04
|131,910,413
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,849,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
