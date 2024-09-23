Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 13/9/2024 230,087 552.75 127,181,405 Monday, 16 September 2024 1,600 588.45 941,520 Tuesday, 17 September 2024 1,600 589.81 943,696 Wednesday, 18 September 2024 1,600 588.99 942,384 Thursday, 19 September 2024 1,600 592.21 947,536 Friday, 20 September 2024 1,600 596.17 953,872 In the period 16/9/2024 - 20/9/2024 8,000 591.13 4,729,008 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 20/9/2024 238,087 554.04 131,910,413 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,849,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

