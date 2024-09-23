EPS-IA Applauds Bipartisan Bill to Advance Plastics Recycling

Crofton, MD., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA), the leading North American trade association for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry, welcomes the introduction of the Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act of 2024 .

Introduced Thursday by Congressmen Dr. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) and Don Davis (D-N.C.), this important bipartisan legislation is a crucial step toward modernizing recycling infrastructure in the United States and spearheading a more sustainable future for plastics.

It is an encouraging development to see members of Congress work with the plastics industry toward implementing actionable solutions.

Ross Eisenberg, vice president of the American Chemistry Council’s plastics division, recently told POLITICO : “We think this bill is really important in the conversation around ending plastic pollution and taking strong steps in that direction. And it's going to work. If this thing were put into law, it would raise recycling rates significantly higher. We would see meaningful progress in a pretty short amount of time.”

If passed, the Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act of 2024 would:

Task the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with establishing national plastic recycling standards. Currently, over 9,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. have differing practices, causing confusion and inconsistency.

Mandate a minimum recycled content requirement for plastic packaging of 30% by 2030, which will encourage private investment in recycling and the development of recyclable packing materials. Future years could see even higher minimum levels of recycled content.

Require the National Academy of Sciences to complete a lifecycle assessment comparing the carbon impact and greenhouse gas emissions produced different materials, for the purpose of guiding informed policy.

Establish a legal framework for new recycling technologies to support investment and innovation.

“This bill is a transformative step,” said Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of the EPS Industry Alliance. “It is just as significant for smaller downstream converters across the country as it is for petrochemical industry giants. If enacted, it would mean regulatory certainty for businesses and stronger job security for employees. By making long overdue improvements to our national recycling infrastructure and setting clear national standards, the bill’s passage would incentivize investment, boost recycling rates, and reduce plastic waste.”

EPS-IA is calling on industry leaders and citizens alike to support this pivotal legislation. We encourage them to contact their representatives and voice their support for a more robust and sustainable recycling future.

ABOUT EPS-IA

The EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA) is the North American trade association for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry. Our members – more than 50 small businesses located in 44 states – manufacture EPS foam insulation used in building and construction and EPS protective packaging for consumer goods including appliances, electronics, pharmaceuticals, furniture, and other products. EPS is a versatile, lightweight material — 98 percent air —that supports a diverse range of industries and significant sectors of our national economy.

