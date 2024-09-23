North Texas Food Bank and State Fair of Texas Announce “Feed the Need” Food Drive with Special Discounts

Dallas, TX, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the State Fair of Texas prepares to open its gates on Friday, September 27, it is teaming up once again with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) for the annual “Feed the Need” food drive, presented by Kroger. This collaboration aims to support those facing hunger across North Texas.

Since 2010, the State Fair of Texas has partnered with NTFB to collect over 3.5 million pounds of canned food through this initiative. “We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, which last year resulted in approximately 218,000 pounds of canned goods – equivalent to 181,000 meals,” said Jennifer Schuder, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement for the State Fair of Texas. “We’re excited to offer fairgoers an opportunity to contribute to a great cause while enjoying the Fair’s many attractions.”

Special Discounts for Food Donations

Opening Day – Friday, September 27

Visitors who bring two 16-ounce plastic jars of peanut butter to donate will receive a $10 admission voucher. Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and are part of NTFB’s Peanut Butter Drive.

Feed the Need Every Wednesday

On Wednesdays throughout the Fair, attendees who donate five full-size canned food items will receive a $5 admission voucher. Donations will be collected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Volunteer Opportunities

NTFB is seeking volunteers for these events. Those interested can sign up at www.ntfb.org/statefair. Volunteers will receive a special “Feed the Need” shirt and a State Fair voucher for future use.

“The ‘Feed the Need’ drive is our largest canned food event, and we are grateful to the State Fair of Texas and Kroger for their support,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “With 1 in 5 children in our service area facing hunger, this event plays a crucial role in providing meals to those in need.”

Kroger has been a dedicated partner of NTFB for over 40 years, contributing significantly through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program. Last year, Kroger provided 4.6 million nutritious meals to the food bank.

“Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program is focused on creating a hunger-free community,” said John Votava, Director of Corporate Affairs at Kroger. “We are proud to support the State Fair of Texas and North Texas Food Bank in this important effort.”

For more information on how to get involved or to volunteer, visit www.ntfb.org/statefair.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About the State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2024 exposition runs from September 27 through October 20 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

