Gather 2024: The Association of Related Churches Announces Upcoming Gather Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) invites pastors and ministry leaders across the nation to join them for “Gather 2024,” a free, one-day conference designed to inspire, connect, and empower leaders within the church community. Taking place on October 15, 2024, this annual event will be hosted in 12 cities across the United States and select locations in Canada.



Gather 2024 is the latest iteration of the Association of Related Churches’ mission to foster relationship-building among church leaders. Since its founding over 20 years ago, ARC has prioritized relational ministry, and the Gather Conference continues to reinforce the idea that no leader should navigate ministry alone. Gather 2024 will feature dynamic speakers, insightful teaching, and ample opportunities for attendees to network and form meaningful connections with others in ministry.

“The Association of Related Churches was built on the belief that relationships are essential to ministry success,” said Dino Rizzo, President of ARC. “Gather 2024 will give pastors and church leaders the opportunity to connect, learn, and support one another as they grow their churches and expand their leadership. We’re excited to see so many pastors come together in their local cities for this impactful day.”

This one-day event from the Association of Related Churches will feature local hosts and speakers who are making an impact in their communities, offering attendees the chance to hear firsthand about the challenges and victories that ministry presents. From practical church growth strategies to discussions about mental health and leadership longevity, Gather 2024 promises to provide actionable insights for leaders at all stages of their ministry journey.

In addition to the main sessions, Gather 2024 will emphasize the importance of relational ministry. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with fellow leaders in their area, share experiences, and build relationships that extend beyond the conference day.

Some of the cities hosting Gather 2024 include Chicago, IL, at Calvary Church Naperville, pastored by Marty and Becky Sloan; Columbus, OH, at Rock City Church, pastored by Chad and Katie Fisher; Houston, TX, at Grace Church, hosted by Scott and Melanie Jones; Milford, DE, at United Church, hosted by Kenneth and Sherry Wagner; Minneapolis, MN, at Substance Church, hosted by Peter and Carolyn Haas; Nashville, TN, at Life Church, hosted by John and Leslie Siebeling; New York, NY, at Life Church, hosted by Wayne and Classy Francis; Orlando, FL, at Action Church, hosted by Justin and Gabby Dailey; Portage, MI, at New Life Church, hosted by Dan and Kelsey Smith; Riverside, CA, at Sandals Church, hosted by Matt and Tammy Brown; Spokane Valley, WA, at Sun City Church, hosted by Danny and Jamie Schulz; and Wilmington, NC, at Lifepoint Church, hosted by Jeff Kapusta.

In 2023, over 5,700 people attended Gather Conference events across the United States and Canada. This year, Canada will once again host Gather, with locations including Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Woodstock, Ontario; and Victoria, British Columbia.

Gather 2024 is a free event, but registration is required for attendance. For more information and to register for the event, visit the ARC Gather 2024 website at ARC Gather 2024 .

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

