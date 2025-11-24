The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Invites Partners to Join “The Next One” Campaign This Giving Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, the Association of Related Churches (ARC) is calling on churches, business leaders, and individuals to take part in The Next One Campaign—a global movement of generosity focused on helping plant life-giving churches and transforming communities around the world.

For more than two decades, ARC has helped launch 1,187 churches, providing church planters with training, financial support, and long-term guidance. The organization’s mission remains simple: to help start new churches that bring hope and healing to people everywhere.

“The church plant we’re most excited about is the next one,” said Pastor Dino Rizzo, ARC Executive Director. “Every church represents a story waiting to be written—the next one who walks through the doors, the next one who says yes to Jesus, the next one who finds purpose and community.”

The cost to launch a church continues to rise, now averaging $150,000 per plant. ARC supports church planters through training, coaching, and matching funds, but relies on generous partners to keep saying yes to every qualified couple ready to plant.

This Giving Tuesday, ARC is inviting supporters to take part in The Next One Campaign by giving in meaningful ways. Individuals and churches can give now to help fund new church plants, sponsor a church by partnering directly with a new church planter, or make a pledge toward ongoing support that ensures every future church has the resources needed to launch strong.

Every act of generosity directly impacts communities in need. Over the past year alone, ARC church plants saw an average of 361 people on launch day, and 1,264 individuals made the decision to follow Jesus.

ARC’s commitment to transparency and stewardship remains at the heart of its mission. Eighty-five percent of every dollar goes directly toward church planting efforts, while administrative costs are covered by ARC’s Lead Team. The organization also maintains full accreditation with the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) and partnership with the National Christian Foundation .

“We’re not just planting churches,” Rizzo said. “We’re planting hope. We’re planting legacy. We’re planting for the next one.”

For more information or to join The Next One this Giving Tuesday, visit arcchurches.com .

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global network of independent congregations committed to planting and building life-giving churches. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch over 1,180 churches worldwide by offering coaching, resources, funding, and ongoing relational support. At its heart, ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community—and no leader walking alone. Learn more at arcchurches.com .

Contacts

Organization: Association of Related Churches

Location: Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone Number: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c1f47be-2bda-490e-8255-cabe648adfcc