The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Releases 2025 End-of-Year Report: 55 New Churches Launched and Thousands Impacted Worldwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) has released its highly anticipated 2025 End-of-Year Report, celebrating a year of extraordinary growth, generosity, and global impact. Through the collective efforts of pastors, planters, and partners, 55 new life-giving churches were launched across 22 U.S. states and 8 countries, marking another milestone in ARC’s 25-year mission to help start and strengthen churches around the world.





Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch 1,187 churches, with 2025 adding another wave of communities of faith and hope. On launch days alone, these new churches welcomed over 20,000 attendees, and 1,626 people made a decision to follow Jesus, reflecting the movement’s lasting spiritual and social impact.

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) invested $14.3 million this year into launching, connecting, and equipping church planters. Remarkably, 85% of ARC’s total expenses went directly toward its mission: supporting local pastors and expanding faith communities across the globe.

“Our purpose at ARC is simple. It is to help start new life-giving churches,” said Dino Rizzo, Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches. “When new churches open their doors, entire communities are transformed. The generosity of our partners makes that possible every single year.”

Among this year’s inspiring launches is Spirit Church in Phoenix, Arizona, led by Brad and Paige Straarup. The couple moved to Phoenix in February 2025 to plant their church, officially launching it that September.

“It was the wildest experience, but God has been so faithful,” shared Brad and Paige. “Even before our launch, people were getting baptized and giving their lives to Christ. What God has done here is incredible, but we’re just one of more than 50 church plants this year. None of it would be possible without ARC’s partnership and the generosity of others.”

Their story embodies ARC’s mission: equipping leaders to bring hope to their cities and transforming lives through the Gospel.

As ARC celebrates its achievements, the organization remains committed to expanding its reach. Currently, 55 new couples are preparing to plant churches in 2026.

“The need continues to grow,” said Rizzo. “To reach more communities with the Gospel, the number of church plants must double, even triple. That’s why what we do together—your giving, your prayers, your partnership—matters so much.”

ARC continues to operate with financial transparency and stewardship, endorsed by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) and the National Christian Foundation.

To learn more about ARC’s mission or to support future church plants, visit www.arcchurches.com.

