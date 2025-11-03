The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Celebrates Global Growth Through 2025 Conferences Across Europe, Canada, and Southern Africa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) has wrapped up a remarkable season of international gatherings, with global conferences in Ireland, Canada, and Southern Africa drawing thousands of pastors, leaders, and church planters united by a shared vision to see a thriving church in every community.

Each ARC Global Conference reflected the same mission that has guided the organization for nearly 25 years: building life-giving churches through relationship, generosity, and faith.

ARC Ireland Conference (Now ARC Europe)

Held May 23–24, 2025, at St. Mark’s Church in Dublin, the newly renamed ARC Europe Conference brought together more than 400 pastors and leaders from across the continent.

Speakers included Manny Arango of Social Dallas (TX), David Ryan Cook, guest worship leader from Orange County (CA), Jamie Corcoran of Lighthouse Church (Ireland), Dino Rizzo, President and Executive Director of ARC, and Brandon Richardson of Base Church (Canada).

The event emphasized relational leadership, spiritual health, and building a unified movement of churches across Europe. Next year’s ARC Europe Conference will be held June 12–13, 2026, in Liverpool, England.

ARC Canada Conference

On June 3–4, 2025, Celebration Church in Edmonton hosted more than 600 pastors and ministry teams from across Canada and beyond for two days of worship, leadership teaching, and connection.

Speakers included Randy Bezet of Bayside Community Church (FL), author and speaker Andi Andrew, Rick Bezet of New Life Church (AR), Jamie Corcoran of Lighthouse Church (Ireland), Luke Bryant of Liverpool One Church (UK), and Jonathan Lambert of Experience Church (Canada). Worship was led by Bayside Worship.

The conference underscored ARC’s growing presence in Canada and its commitment to equipping church leaders with practical tools and relational support. The next ARC Canada Conference is scheduled for June 2–3, 2026, again in Edmonton.

ARC Southern Africa Conference

The ARC Southern Africa Conference, held September 3–4, 2025, at Christian Family Church International in Boksburg, South Africa, marked the largest international ARC gathering of the year, with more than 1,000 attendees.

Speakers included Dino Rizzo, John Bevere of Messenger International, John Siebeling of The Life Church (TN), and John Cameron, speaker, coach, and author.

Across sessions, leaders were encouraged to strengthen local churches, invest in new generations, and pursue unity across diverse backgrounds and nations.

A Global Family with One Mission

From Dublin to Edmonton to Johannesburg, each ARC Global Conference highlighted what makes ARC unique: a relationship at the center of leadership, generosity that multiplies, and a vision that crosses borders.

“ARC was founded on friendship and shared faith,” said Dino Rizzo, ARC’s President and Executive Director. “These gatherings remind us that whether you’re in Canada, Europe, or Africa, the heart of the church is the same: to love people and bring the hope of Jesus to every community.”

Together, ARC’s global partners continue to equip pastors, launch churches, and build networks of support for leaders who are committed to healthy, lasting ministry.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global network of independent congregations committed to planting and building life-giving churches. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch over 1,180 churches worldwide by offering coaching, resources, funding, and ongoing relational support. At its heart, ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community—and no leader walking alone. Learn more at arcchurches.com .

