LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF THE TRADES, TECHNOLOGY, AND COMMUNITY LEARNING CAMPUS

Long Beach, CA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the newly re-branded Trades, Technology, and Community Learning Campus (TTC), formerly known as the Pacific Coast Campus. Established in 1949, the campus has long been a center for career education and free community education, serving many generations of students from Avalon, Lakewood,

Long Beach, and Signal Hill.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 75 years of providing high-quality education at the newly rebranded Trades, Technology, and Community Learning Campus,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President. “For decades, this campus has been a cornerstone of our community, offering industry-leading training in the trades, while also creating valuable lifelong learning opportunities for our neighbors.”

This year, the campus has been rebranded to better reflect TTC’s ability to provide education and training in skilled trades as well as personal enrichment programs for learners of all ages.

In honor of TTC’s 75th anniversary, LBCC will host a free Community Block Party on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TTC campus, located at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach.

“We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone with our community,” said Dr. Alisia Kirkwood, Associate Vice President of TTC. “The block party is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to experience the dynamic learning environment we’ve built here at TTC. Whether you’re interested in learning about a new trade, exploring TTC’s history, connecting with alumni, or simply enjoying some great food and music, this event is for you.”

The Community Block Party will feature live entertainment, food (while supplies last), games, commemorative gifts, interactive booths, tours, and demonstrations from LBCC’s trades programs, all free to the public. This will provide an opportunity for the community to explore all that the campus has to offer, while also honoring its rich history, legacy, and bright future.

Originally the site of Hamilton Junior High School, which suffered significant damage from the 1933 earthquake, the campus became part of LBCC in 1949. The campus was first established as the Business Technology Division, and later renamed the Pacific Coast Campus. Over the years, the campus has expanded its programs to align with local industry demands and create opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Today, TTC is at the forefront of workforce development, providing cutting-edge career education programs that allow students to secure well-paying jobs after graduation. The campus has become the home of various signature trades programs such as advanced automotive technology, horticulture, welding, and construction. The LBCC Labor Center was opened at TTC in 2020 as the first labor center in the harbor region to provide students with events in partnership with industry and union leaders. TTC is also home to the Port of Long Beach’s Maritime Center of Excellence at Long Beach City College which provides professional development for individuals who are interested in careers in the supply chain and logistics sectors. Additionally, TTC remains a vital resource for the community by offering English as a Second Language courses and many other non-credit classes for free.

For more information about TTC’s 75th-anniversary celebration on October 19, please visit www.lbcc.edu/celebrating-75-years-excellence.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of over 25,000 students each semester and serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. LBCC promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information about Long Beach City College.