Disclosure of transactions in own shares - From September 16th to September 20th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 16th to September 20th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 16/09/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 109,36530 XPAR VINCI 16/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 109,37220 CEUX VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 110,24060 XPAR VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 25 000 110,27590 CEUX VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 2 500 110,30600 TQEX VINCI 17/09/2024 FR0000125486 2 500 110,28480 AQEU VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 110,45110 XPAR VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 20 000 110,44010 CEUX VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,42550 TQEX VINCI 18/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,44400 AQEU VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 46 867 110,45250 XPAR VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 30 000 110,47890 CEUX VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,48990 TQEX VINCI 19/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 110,48430 AQEU VINCI 20/09/2024 FR0000125486 70 000 110,17340 XPAR VINCI 20/09/2024 FR0000125486 30 000 110,19040 CEUX TOTAL 486 867 110,1334

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment