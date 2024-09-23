Disclosure of transactions in own shares - From September 16th to September 20th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 16th to September 20th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI16/09/2024FR000012548675 000109,36530XPAR
VINCI16/09/2024FR000012548625 000109,37220CEUX
VINCI17/09/2024FR000012548670 000110,24060XPAR
VINCI17/09/2024FR000012548625 000110,27590CEUX
VINCI17/09/2024FR00001254862 500110,30600TQEX
VINCI17/09/2024FR00001254862 500110,28480AQEU
VINCI18/09/2024FR000012548670 000110,45110XPAR
VINCI18/09/2024FR000012548620 000110,44010CEUX
VINCI18/09/2024FR00001254865 000110,42550TQEX
VINCI18/09/2024FR00001254865 000110,44400AQEU
VINCI19/09/2024FR000012548646 867110,45250XPAR
VINCI19/09/2024FR000012548630 000110,47890CEUX
VINCI19/09/2024FR00001254865 000110,48990TQEX
VINCI19/09/2024FR00001254865 000110,48430AQEU
VINCI20/09/2024FR000012548670 000110,17340XPAR
VINCI20/09/2024FR000012548630 000110,19040CEUX
      
  TOTAL486 867110,1334 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

