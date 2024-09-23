Invest in under-construction real estate in Bali from just $50. New product from Apato

Bali, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apato, a real estate investment platform, has launched a new product allowing investors to buy fractions in under-construction properties starting at $50 and profit from the property's value growth.

This product is ideal for private investors looking to diversify and earn on Bali's fast-growing real estate market.

Apato's new product lets investors make money in real estate without needing enough funds to buy an entire property. This opens up investment opportunities to a wider audience and changes the traditional approach to real estate investing.

Apato uses tokenization technology to make this possible. Tokenization splits the property into fractions represented as digital assets, offering high liquidity and transparency.

Key benefits: fully passive income, the ability to sell your share anytime, and quick online purchase in just a few minutes.

Currently, Apato offers shares in the Just Residence apartments, located five minutes from Bali's popular Melasti beach. Construction began in October 2023, with completion expected by September 2025, but Apato plans to sell out within the next few months.

Dmitry Gollandtsev, CEO of Apato Estate, said, "We chose Bali for investments because it’s one of the fastest-growing regions with high demand from tourists and investors alike. We've already acquired several properties generating rental income for our investors, and now we’re expanding with under-construction investments.”

Apato makes real estate investing as simple and accessible as online shopping. The platform allows anyone to become an investor with minimal funds and earn income from real estate.

