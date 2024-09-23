Jellystone Park Celebrates National Dog Week with New Pet Amenities, Activities and Accommodations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans celebrate National Dog Week September 22-28, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts nationwide are making sure that furry family members get to enjoy the great outdoors too. All Jellystone Park locations welcome dogs with many adding new pet-oriented amenities, activities, and accommodation options.







Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools, water slides, mini golf, jumping pillows, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

“The decision on where to travel, whether for a weekend getaway or a longer vacation, increasingly is determined by a destination’s pet policies and amenities,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing. “Jellystone Park goes above and beyond to make sure families and their pets always have a fun, memorable stay.”

Compared to staying in a hotel room or a vacation home, a Jellystone Park visit provides non-stop entertainment opportunities for the entire family, four-footed ones included.

All locations welcome pets; RV sites are always pet friendly and many Camp-Resorts offer pet-friendly cabins.

Jellystone Park locations have areas set aside for dogs; many offer fenced dog parks with obstacles and activities for pets and their owners. The Akron-Canton (Ohio) location just opened a new dog splash park.

Some locations feature cabins and RV sites with attached fenced “doggy dens.”

Dog-themed activities, such as Yappy Hours for pets and guests to meet up, and dog-themed weekends are offered at some locations.

Camp stores sell pet products with some stocking Yogi Bear squeaker toys. Even “barkcuterie boards” can be ordered just for pups at some locations. Depending upon the resort, “pup cups” and freshly baked dog treats are available at food service sites.



Many families will be celebrating Halloween at a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort with their pets. Costume contests for both kids and pets are among the typical weekend activities.

“Leaving pets behind is very stressful, especially for young children,” Hershenson said. “What’s more, boarding is a hassle and expensive. While hotels usually charge high fees for pets, most Jellystone Park locations welcome pets at little or no extra cost.”

Jellystone Park is all about creating lasting memories, which these days often include family members with paws. Visit www.jellystonepark.com to find the nearest Jellystone Park location and to make a reservation for a fall family camping, glamping or RV trip that include yours.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s24)

