Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2025 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2024 and provides a corporate update.



Recent Operational Highlights:

Presented drone solutions to high-level officials, at multiple Defense Conferences, including the U.S Marine Corps (Modern Day Marine), domestic and international Special Operations Forces (SOF Week), and European Union and NATO forces at Eurosatory 2024 in Paris, France.

Announced development of a new Family of Small ISR and Precision Strike Systems at Eurosatory 2024.

Recently closed FlightWave asset purchase agreement.

Launched Robotics and Autonomous Systems Industry Consortium called Red Cat Futures Initiative.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $2.8 million, representing 59% year-over-year growth.

Ended the quarter with cash of $7.7 million.

Guidance of $50-$55 million for calendar year 2025 exclusive of government or NATO programs of record.

Record backlog of $13 million.

"Red Cat continues to see significant global demand and year-over-year growth with a strong pipeline and backlog,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This is being driven by strong domestic and international adoption and sales across our entire Family of Systems, which now includes the Edge 130 Blue. Our guidance for the upcoming 2025 calendar year of $50 - $55 million will continue our growth trend as we await news around the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance Program of Record and prepare to scale up production capacity.”

“We are reporting 59% year-over-year growth and $13 million in backlog for the first quarter of fiscal 2025,” stated Leah Lunger, Chief Financial Officer. “Having officially closed the acquisition of FlightWave Aerospace System, we look forward to integrating the Edge 130 Blue into our Family of Systems, which will open new revenue streams and partnership opportunities with companies in our Futures Initiative. We also have significant market potential for NDAA compliant FPV precision strike drones within our innovation roadmap.”

About Red Cat, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a bleeding-edge Family of ISR and Precision Strike Systems including the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class, the Edge 130 Blue Tricopter for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward Looking Statements

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets July 31, April 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and marketable securities $ 7,732,763 $ 6,067,169 Accounts receivable, net 681,775 4,361,090 Inventory, including deposits 10,667,676 8,610,125 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 12,612,560 12,882,939 Other 6,260,457 7,473,789 Equity method investee — 5,142,500 Note receivable — 4,000,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,955,231 $ 48,537,612 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,428,538 $ 2,703,922 Debt obligations 599,570 751,570 Operating lease liabilities 1,471,589 1,517,590 Total liabilities 5,499,697 4,973,082 Stockholders’ capital 126,002,642 124,690,641 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (93,547,108 ) (81,126,111 ) Total stockholders' equity 32,455,534 43,564,530 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 37,955,231 $ 48,537,612





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended July 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 2,776,535 $ 1,748,129 Cost of goods sold 3,259,926 1,573,464 Gross (loss) profit (483,391 ) 174,665 Operating Expenses Research and development 1,626,440 1,353,551 Sales and marketing 2,041,511 1,288,760 General and administrative 3,483,095 2,863,758 Impairment loss 93,050 — Total operating expenses 7,244,096 5,506,069 Operating loss (7,727,487 ) (5,331,404 ) Other expense 4,688,889 262,891 Net loss from continuing operations (12,416,376 ) (5,594,295 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (242,573 ) Net loss $ (12,416,376 ) $ (5,836,868 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 74,500,480 54,935,339



