Terranet reaches strategic milestone - achieves autonomous braking

A key target for the third quarter was to achieve fully automated braking based on a brake request from BlincVision. Recent tests at the certified AstaZero track demonstrated that BlincVision successfully initiated braking with a large margin, marking a significant advancement for the company.



At AstaZero, the advanced driver assistance system has been tested at various driving speeds and in several Euro NCAP scenarios to evaluate its performance. To further increase the complexity of the traffic environment, Terranet has created modified versions of these scenarios. In one scenario (CPNCO-50), a child walks out from the right side behind a parked car. In the modified version, an additional car was placed behind the child. For existing ADAS solutions on the market, the child often blends into the background of the car, but the BlincVision system was able to identify the child and brake in time. At the same time, large amounts of data have been collected to improve the system's AI-developed model. This data collection is a key component for the continued development and fine-tuning of the system to better handle a wide variety of traffic conditions. The results show the potential for further optimization and refinement of the system.

In previous tests, the system only sent a brake request, with the actual braking being theoretical and based on calculations of a potential collision. Now, for the first time, the entire process has been verified: from object detection and classification, to calculating collision risk, making a decision, and finally initiating emergency braking to bring the vehicle to a stop.

"The fact that BlincVision is now functioning as a stand-alone ADAS system is a crucial milestone in our development process. The system's growing maturity makes it easier to integrate into other vehicles, further strengthening our ongoing collaboration within the MobilityXlab accelerator program. Our goal to secure agreements with partners in the fourth quarter remains intact," says Pierre Ekwall, CTO at Terranet.

Link: Video clip from AstaZero

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

