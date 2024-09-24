6G Communications Industry Research 2025-2045: Huge Opportunities in a Relatively Neglected Yet Essential Key Enabling Technology

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications: Self-powered Infrastructure and Zero Energy Client Devices ZED: Markets 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Essential to success of 6G Communications will be it working with superior performance almost anywhere you need it. The new 397-page, commercially-oriented report, "6G Communications: Self-powered Infrastructure and Zero Energy Client Devices ZED: Markets 2025-2045" reveals huge opportunities in a relatively neglected yet essential key enabling technology.

Self-powered, working almost everywhere

Gone will be earthworks to base stations, customer premises equipment and those newly-essential reconfigurable intelligent surfaces RIS everywhere to get the feeble higher frequency emissions to destination. Gone will be client devices hard-wired or in need of chargers. Welcome self-powered infrastructure such as the solar drone "tower in the sky" aloft for years in the stratosphere on sunshine alone. Think self-powered 6G client devices with 40% efficient photovoltaics and other harvesting. Add battery-free client devices powered by signal when needed and delights of fit-and-forget.

Uniquely up-to-date and insightful

This PhD level analysis has 7 Chapters, 10 SWOT appraisals, 14 Forecast lines 2025-2045, over 106 companies mentioned, 107 infograms, tables, graphs distilling about 1000 latest research papers and company initiatives.

It assists those entering the value chain of 6G Zero Energy Devices ZED. Useful to investors, materials and device suppliers and system integrators seeking to pull ahead, it provides insightful PhD level analysis of the latest research, heavily biased towards 2024 announcements. It is constantly updated so you only get the latest. Absorb new industrial initiatives, research advances and expert opinions.

The forecasts presume that 6G will succeed but the analysis is balanced, detailing pros and cons. Topics covered extend well beyond electronic and electrical equipment and devices that make all their electricity with on-board ambient energy harvesting, increasingly multi-mode. Understand simultaneous wireless information and power transfer SWIPT enabling devices to power up when needed from the signal beam and even research on harvesting electricity from the signal. See electronic devices that need no power such as 6G passive metamaterial reflect-array surfaces you can supply.

The report analyses enabling technologies arriving such as ultra-low power electronics and metasurfaces needing only a whisper of electricity, transparent and battery-free technology all leading to the new world of very-long-life, fit-and-forget 6G devices and infrastructure often vanishing into the fabric of society.

Chapters Summary

Executive Summary & Introduction: Visuals, roadmaps, and forecasts summarize the overall 6G landscape, highlighting the disruptive aspects and challenges. Focus on Zero-Energy Devices (ZED) and wireless-powered IoE for 6G Phase 1 & 2, including zero-energy air interfaces and backscatter communication for 6G.

Chapter 3: Covers 6G ZED infrastructure technologies like metamaterials, IRS, and RIS, emphasizing passive metamaterial reflect-arrays and semi-passive RIS for energy independence through ZED.

Chapter 4: Discusses technologies like SWIPT and ambient backscatter communication for ZED, with a focus on on-board energy harvesting that is more advanced than current systems.

Chapter 5: Explores energy harvesting advancements, including thin-film triple junction photovoltaics on drones, and appraises 13 energy harvesting technologies. Next-gen photovoltaics (spray-on, thin-film) expected to achieve 40% efficiency and increased surface area for 6G devices.

Chapter 6: Focuses on ultra-low power electronics for ZED feasibility, ensuring minimal energy consumption in 6G devices.

Chapter 7: Highlights enabling technologies for battery-free 6G infrastructure, like supercapacitors and massless energy—structures that both store and harvest energy, transforming 6G devices.

Overall Report: The report serves as a comprehensive guide to self-powered 6G infrastructure and ZED technologies, crucial for the success of 6G from 2025 to 2045.

Questions answered include:

How can I create a $1 billion 6G ZED business?

Potential competitors, partners or acquisitions?

Market and technology roadmap for 2025-2045?

Technology readiness and potential improvement?

Appraisal of needs and appropriate technology options?

Market drivers and forecasts of background parameters?

Market forecasts by technology and application 2025-2044?

Deep analysis of research pipeline including 2024 with implications?

Explanation of trend to "massless energy", and other structural electronics?

Battery-free, ultra-low power electronics, non-toxic, non-flammable options emerging?

Market forecasts 2025-2045



High volume ZED devices: 6G ZED IOT and compared to RFID, EAS units billion 2025-2045

6G backscatter SWIPT ZED client devices $ billion compared to RFID, EAS, 2025-2045

6G fully passive metamaterial reflect-array market $ billion 2029-2045

Smartphone billion units sold globally 2024-2045 if 6G is successful

Market for 6G base stations market value $bn if successful 2025-2045

Global metamaterial and metasurface market billion square meters 2025-2045

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and scope of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 20 Primary conclusions

1.3.1 6G and the place of 6G ZED

1.3.2 Definition of ZED and 6G ZED timing

1.3.3 6G ZED enabling technologies

1.4 Context of ZED: overlapping and adjacent technologies and examples of long-life energy independent devices

1.5 Primary 6G infrastructure and client devices becoming zero-energy and battery-free, longer life

1.6 Primary enabling technologies for battery-free 6G ZED

1.6.1 Device architecture

1.6.2 Device battery-free storage: supercapacitors, LIC, "massless energy"

1.6.3 Smart materials: metamaterials, self-healing materials, structural electronics

1.6.4 System: SWIPT, AmBC, CD-ZED, battery elimination, other

1.6.5 13 families of energy harvesting technology considered for ZED 2025-2045

1.7 Eight options that can be combined

1.8 Significance of Zero Energy Devices ZED in 6G Communications

1.9 Roadmap of 6G ZED and its enabling technologies 2025-2045



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 6G basics

2.3 ZED needs and opportunities in 6G Phase 1 and 2

2.4 Further reading relevant to 6G ZED 2024 and 2023



3. 6G ZED infrastructure and client device enabling technology: metamaterials, IRS, RIS, structural electronics

3.1 Metamaterials and metasurfaces enabling 6G ZED by providing zero and low power intelligent surfaces and solar enhancement

3.2 Three SWOT appraisals of metamaterial-based 6G ZED technologies



4. 6G ZED enabling technology: Simultaneous wireless and information transfer SWIPT, Ambient backscatter communications AmBC, crowd-detectable zero energy devices CD-ZED

4.1 Overview: backscatter and SWIPT to enable 6G ZED

4.2 Hybrid beamforming-based SWIPT

4.3 Ambient backscatter communications AmBC and crowd detectable CD-ZED



5. 6G ZED enabling technology: energy harvesting for 6G infrastructure and client devices

5.1 Overview: changing needs and 13 technologies

5.2 Harvesting electromagnetic emissions: photovoltaic, ambient RF

5.3 Harvesting mechanical emissions: infrasound, acoustic, vibration, other motion using electrodynamic, piezoelectric, triboelectric, other technologies

5.4 Thermoelectric, pyroelectric, hydrovoltaic, biofuel cell and other options



6. Ultra-low power electronics and electrics to make 6G ZED more feasible

6.1 Overview

6.2 System level energy saving

6.3 Component-level energy saving: Ultra-low power integrated circuits, low power displays and other



7. Battery elimination, supercapacitors, variants and massless energy for battery-free 6G ZED

7.1 Overview

7.2 Spectrum of choice - capacitor to supercapacitor to battery

7.3 Lithium-ion capacitor features

7.4 Actual and potential major applications of supercapacitors and their derivatives 2024-2044

7.5 SWOT appraisal of batteryless storage technologies for ZED

7.6 Examples of ZED enabled by supercapacitors and variants

7.7 Massless energy - supercapacitor structural electronics

7.8 Research pipeline: Supercapacitors

7.9 Research pipeline: Hybrid approaches

7.10 Research pipeline: Pseudocapacitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pra33w

