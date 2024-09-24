Cyderes Announces Leadership Transition

TORONTO / KANSAS CITY / LONDON / BANGALORE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes (Cyber Defense and Response), a global leader in cyber security announces a leadership change. Founder Robert Herjavec will transition from his role as CEO. Chris Schueler, an experienced cybersecurity executive, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1st, 2024.

Herjavec, founded the company in 2003 with two employees, has overseen its growth into a global powerhouse with nearly 1,000 employees, providing mission-critical services to the world's largest enterprises. Under his leadership, Cyderes has become a market leader in managed security, identity, and professional services. Herjavec will continue to contribute his industry knowledge to enhance Cyderes' market presence and remain committed to the clients of Cyderes. He remains a significant investor and board member.

"My life is very busy with family, and investments, but Cyderes will always remain my core business focus. We have built a great business providing amazing value, and I am excited to support Chris to take it to the next level," said Robert Herjavec. “Chris's appointment as CEO ensures that Cyderes will continue to innovate and lead in the cybersecurity space.”

Chris Schueler joins Cyderes from ​identity access management provider ​Simeio, where he served as CEO for the last four years. With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, including senior roles at Trustwave and IBM, Schueler brings a wealth of expertise in Go-to-Market, operations, and product development. His background includes 12 years in U.S. Army Information Operations Commands, where he notably built the first security operations center for the Army and in the private sector has taken three companies into analyst leading positions in the MSSP, MDR, and Identity space.

“Cyderes is poised for tremendous global impact, and I’m excited to lead this talented team​ with my philosophy of customer value combined with operational excellence​. Together with our partners, we will continue to take the fight to the threat actors and protect our clients. We will innovate in new areas, bringing together the key components of cybersecurity and identity, closing the chasm,” said Chris.

Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax and Cyderes Chairman, added, "This leadership transition marks an exciting evolution for Cyderes. Robert's ongoing commitment as a strategist, board member and investor, combined with Chris's appointment as CEO, creates a powerful synergy that will drive Cyderes' continued success and innovation in the cybersecurity landscape."

About Cyderes

Founded in 2003, Cyderes is the industry-leading Cyber Defense and Response provider, offering award-winning managed security services, identity and access management (IAM), and professional services. Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Managed Security Services Providers, Cyderes helps enterprise customers manage cyber risk. With operating centers in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, Cyderes continues to set the standard for excellence in cybersecurity solutions.

Attachment