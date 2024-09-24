Ocugen to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research & Development, will participate in an in-person fireside chat moderated by Daniil Gataulin, PhD, Senior Biotech Research Analyst, at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held September 30-October 1, 2024 in New York, New York.

“I am excited to speak about Ocugen’s groundbreaking modifier gene therapy approach in treating retinal diseases and on the progress of our ongoing clinical trials for retinitis pigmentosa, geographic atrophy, and Stargardt disease,” said Dr. Upadhyay. “Chardan’s Genetic Medicines Conference provides the opportunity to engage with the investor community and share Ocugen’s mission among these important stakeholders.”

In addition to Dr. Upadhyay’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy.

Details regarding the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York, NY

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard19/ocgn/1909908

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the events page of the Ocugen investor site.

