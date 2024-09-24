Starton Therapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer Chosen as 2024 Honoree by the Icla da Silva Foundation

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary dermal technologies, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pedro Lichtinger, has been selected as the 2024 Hope Gala Honoree by the Icla da Silva Foundation. The award ceremony will be held on the evening of October 1st, 2024, at The University Club of New York.



“I am both grateful and humbled to receive the 2024 Honoree Award from the Icla da Silva Foundation, an organization defined by its unwavering commitment to patients suffering from cancer,” said Pedro Lichtinger. “As someone who has dedicated his career towards advancing new treatments for cancer, I am inspired by the Foundation’s success in expanding patient access to potentially life-saving treatments, and truly honored to be recognized by such a wonderful organization.”

“On behalf of the Icla da Silva Foundation, I would like to thank Pedro Lichtinger for his incredible support and passion for helping people with cancer who need access to life-saving treatments,” said Airam da Silva, MPH, President and Executive Director of the Icla da Silva Foundation. “Over the years, Pedro has been at the forefront of developing new and innovative oncology therapeutics, and he has brought this same passion to help cancer patients through his special relationship with our Foundation. We are therefore very pleased to name Pedro as our 2024 Hope Gala Honoree.”

Founded in 1992, the vision of the Icla da Silva Foundation is that eventually, every patient suffering from a disease whose only cure is a bone marrow or cord blood transplant, regardless of ethnicity or socioeconomic status, will have no barriers to receiving their treatment. The mission of the Icla da Silva Foundation is to save the lives of patients by providing emotional, logistical, and financial support to remove barriers to treatment. The Icla da Silva Foundation is enabling more transplants by providing patients with support.

The Hope Gala is the premier fundraising event of the Icla da Silva Foundation that supports patients as they face the life-changing journey to receive a bone marrow transplant. The Hope Gala brings together an esteemed community of individuals who share a passion for helping those less fortunate in their struggle to receive treatment.

DATE: Tuesday, October 1, 2024 TIME: 6:30 pm - Cocktails & Silent Auction 7:30 pm - Live Program, Auction, Dinner & Dancing LOCATION: The University Club of New York One West 54th Street, New York, NY



To register for the 2024 Hope Gala, please click here.



About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Contact

Investors@startontx.com