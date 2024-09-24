Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a premier provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, proudly unveils its latest expansion with a new center location in Cedar Rapids, IA. Building upon its status as the largest ABA provider in Indiana, Lighthouse Autism Center extends its reach across multiple states including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. The forthcoming Cedar Rapids Autism Center marks a significant milestone as the sixth establishment in Iowa by Lighthouse, poised to commence operations in late 2024.



This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to serving 25 families within the Cedar Rapids community, reinforcing Lighthouse's commitment to delivering exceptional autism services. Notably, this expansion initiative will contribute to the local economy by generating more than 35 new employment opportunities, further solidifying Lighthouse Autism Center's role as a pivotal community partner in Iowa's healthcare landscape.

Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grows, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them. Lighthouse Autism Center services will bring ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Autism Diagnostic Testing, Virtual Parent Training, Pre-academic Learning, and much more to the Cedar Rapids, Iowa community!

Ali Mottet, Regional Director of Lighthouse Autism Center, shared her excitement about the organization’s growth in 2024: “This year marks a significant milestone for Lighthouse Autism Center, with the expansion of new centers across Iowa. We are thrilled to bring our top-tier ABA therapy services to Cedar Rapids and beyond, fulfilling our mission to support and empower more families. Our commitment to excellence and community-focused care drives us forward, and there is no better time or place to extend our impact and make a difference.”

Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse is the Midwest’s leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. Founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse has a network of centers across the Midwest that offer ABA therapy, speech therapy, parent training, school-readiness programs, social skills groups, and diagnostic testing.

At Lighthouse, ABA therapy takes place in a natural, play-based environment where children are immersed in imaginary spaces and can naturally explore their interests, because we know children learn best when they are having fun. With a comprehensive approach to autism treatment, each center offers a variety of services, including Lighthouse Fusion®, a one-of-a-kind approach to speech therapy that provides children with greater opportunity for speech development. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children can participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. By Fusing speech therapy directly into a child’s daily programming, learners are making greater progress, faster.

Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

Contact: Allison Gonyon

Marketing Manager

574-345-0807 | agonyon@lighthouseaba.com

