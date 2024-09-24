Otus Collaborates with The Math Learning Center to Offer Digital Bridges Assessment for Schools

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus , a leading K-12 data and assessment solution, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with The Math Learning Center , a nonprofit organization that serves the education community by inspiring and enabling all individuals to discover and develop their mathematical confidence and ability. Otus is now an approved platform for delivering MLC’s Bridges ® in Mathematics curriculum assessments to Bridges customers in a digital format.

Inquiry-based and student-centered, Bridges in Mathematics focuses on developing mathematical reasoning while creating an inclusive and equitable learning community for all students.

Through this collaboration, customers of both the Math Learning Center and Otus can have students complete the Bridges assessments within Otus—an online platform that educators use for data collection and analysis, assessments, standards-based grading, and communication.

“Otus is a dynamic digital assessment platform that will allow Bridges students to display their problem-solving strategies while giving teachers the information they need to make instructional decisions,” said Patrick Vennebush, chief learning officer for The Math Learning Center. “We are proud to work with a digital assessment provider who has earned the respect of teachers by continually making design decisions that put students first.”

Otus captures both standards-based and overall performance data. This allows educators to efficiently analyze student results to identify what students already know, what they are in the process of learning, and what they still need to know. Educators can responsively make decisions and adjust instruction accordingly. Additionally, data from Bridges assessments can be viewed alongside other student data, such as state and national test results, to provide a more comprehensive understanding of student progress and needs.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Math Learning Center, an organization that shares our commitment to maximize student performance,” said Chris Hull, president and co-founder of Otus. “By connecting these rich assessment tools with our robust data analysis capabilities, we are ensuring that every student can receive the personalized support they need to build confidence and succeed in mathematics.”





About The Math Learning Center

The Math Learning Center (MLC) is a nonprofit organization serving the education community. Our mission is to inspire and enable all individuals to discover and develop their mathematical confidence and ability. We offer innovative and standards-based curriculum, resources, and professional development. Our products and services are used by educators throughout the United States and in many international locations.

About Otus

Otus improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at otus.com.