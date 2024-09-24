Broad Arrow Releases Video Featuring Incredibly Rare Porsche 911 SC RS Offered at Chattanooga Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WATCH VIDEO HOSTED BY BROAD ARROW SPECIALIST, RAY SHAFFER

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to release a video profiling the veritable “missing link” in any distinguished collection of Porsche Carrera RS models – the Porsche 911 SC RS Gruppe B “Evolutionsserie”. Set to headline Broad Arrow’s inaugural Chattanooga Auction on October 12 in partnership with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, the 1984 Porsche 911 SC RS Gruppe B “Evolutionsserie”, chassis no. 021 (Est. $2,600,000 - $3,500,000), features in the video hosted by Broad Arrow Car Specialist, Ambassador, and Porsche expert, Ray Shaffer.

Much like the vaunted 911 R, a mere 21 examples of the 1984 Porsche Type 954 —sometimes known as the 911 Evolutionsserie and best known as the 911 SC RS—were produced by Porsche Motorsport for FIA Group B World Rally competition. The project took a standard 911 SC and turned it into a rally star via significant weight reduction, power from the type “930/18” 3.0-liter flat-six engine pushed through the race-spec five-speed gearbox, lightweight internal competition components, and a free-flowing dual race exhaust. The car on offer, chassis no. 021, was originally delivered to the van Dijk Racing Team of the Netherlands in February 1984, who campaigned the car on its sole competition outing at the 1984 Tour de Corse, where it finished 14th as the highest-placed Porsche. Tycho van Dijk held on to the car following its brief racing career, maintaining the SC RS in a remarkably unaltered state until 2004, when it was sold to the current owner, a renowned Porsche collector, with a mere 4,979 original kilometers.

Extensively documented, chassis no. 021 is presented at Broad Arrow’s Chattanooga Auction complete with its original matching-numbers engine and transmission, original interior, and original components. Offered with a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate, a digital copy of its factory build sheet, a factory SC RS technical manual, 1984 Tour de Corse route books, and a Jürgen Barth report, this two-owner, dual-use Group B rally car offers its next caretaker a host of opportunities on both road and track.

“The 1984 911 SC RS Gruppe B “Evolutionsserie” is potentially the missing piece of a collection that you didn’t know was missing,” notes Shaffer. “Among the rarest of RS variants, the SC RS appeals not only to Group B Rally enthusiasts but also to next-gen collectors assembling the ultimate group of Carrera RennSport models.

Collectors relish the opportunity to own the first or last example in a limited production run, and chassis no. 021 is the final SC RS produced. As a homologated car, the SC RS is a road-legal race car, and this particular example offers the best of both worlds with significant, yet limited period competition history, having been sparingly used ever since. It is presented in wonderful, low-mileage, matching numbers condition, two-owners from new, extensively documented, and a rare sight at auction. For the ultimate Porsche collector, the time is now.”

Joining the SC RS at the Chattanooga Auction, offered from the same renowned Porsche collection, are two additional rarities: a 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S “Factory One-Off” Cabriolet and a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster “Full Turbo Look”. The 911 Carrera S “Factory One-Off” Cabriolet is a true ‘one-of-one’ as the singular Turbo-bodied, rear wheel drive 993-generation Carrera S Cabriolet produced by Porsche. Ordered by a Porsche VIP and fully conceived by Porsche Exclusive (known today as Porsche Sonderwunsch), the Cabriolet is finished in classic Guards Red with “Z-Code” Flamenco Red carpeting and highly optioned with a full leather interior, heated Nappa leather seats, automatic air conditioning, and more. Offered with just 16,436 kilometers, the matching-numbers car is expected to bring in excess of $400,000.

The 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster “Full Turbo Look” is the rarest of all 1989 911 Speedster variants as one of just 69 M491 “Full Turbo Look” Speedsters delivered new to Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia only. Optioned from new with a full leather interior, limited slip differential, and air conditioning, the Speedster wears unique “Full Turbo Look” features including factory fitted front Turbo valance and spoiler and Turbo tail. Offered from 22 years in current ownership and fresh from servicing, the car is estimated at $200,000 - $300,000.

Additional Porsche offerings at Broad Arrow’s Chattanooga Auction include:

A 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package , among the rarest modern Porsche models available (Estimate: $450,000 - $550,000).

, among the rarest modern Porsche models available (Estimate: $450,000 - $550,000). A 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 , fresh from an engine rebuild and ready to deliver a thrilling driving experience (Estimate: $400,000 - $450,000).

, fresh from an engine rebuild and ready to deliver a thrilling driving experience (Estimate: $400,000 - $450,000). A 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package , a modern classic and a faithful tribute to the marque’s rich sporting heritage (Est. $375,000 - $425,000, offered from The Retro Motors Collection).

, a modern classic and a faithful tribute to the marque’s rich sporting heritage (Est. $375,000 - $425,000, offered from The Retro Motors Collection). A “showroom fresh” 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar (Estimate: $325,000 - $375,000).

(Estimate: $325,000 - $375,000). An exceptionally original, two-owner, Paint-to-Sample 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (Estimate: $225,000 - $250,000).

(Estimate: $225,000 - $250,000). A low-mileage 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S , offered from the final air-cooled generation of the 911 with a 3.6-liter flat-six engine and six-speed manual (Estimate: $160,000 - $180,000).

, offered from the final air-cooled generation of the 911 with a 3.6-liter flat-six engine and six-speed manual (Estimate: $160,000 - $180,000). A highly optioned, six-speed manual 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (Estimate: $110,000 - $130,000, offered without reserve)

(Estimate: $110,000 - $130,000, offered without reserve) An elegantly finished 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, desirably equipped with a six-speed manual transmission (Estimate: $35,000 - $50,000, offered without reserve)

The Chattanooga Auction unites the fast-growing Motorcar Festival, now in its fifth year, with a Broad Arrow boutique auction set to feature a wide array of collector cars from post-war classics through to modern collectibles. The auction is set for Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 pm ET, with preview on Friday, October 11 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm as well as Saturday morning from 9:00 am through auction start. Collectors are invited to register to bid via broadarrowauctions.com. The complete digital catalog will be available soon.

