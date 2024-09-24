Applied Food Sciences and KÄÄPÄ Biotech Expand Partnership with New State-of-the-Art Cultivation Facility

Kerrville, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Food Sciences, Inc. ( AFS ) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with KÄÄPÄ Biotech , marked by the opening of a new state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Finland. This expansion comes as a response to the growing global demand for premium functional mushrooms and demonstrates the companies' shared commitment to producing the highest quality Nordic-origin mushrooms.

The new facility will support a range of cultivation practices and will be complemented by advanced laboratory and office space, allowing for enhanced operational capabilities. As the demand for functional mushrooms continues to rise, the facility's innovations in environmental control and quality assurance ensure that KÄÄPÄ Biotech will meet the increasing market needs while adhering to the highest standards of purity, bioactivity, and sustainability.

“By investing in this new cultivation facility, we are positioning ourselves to continue to deliver even more top-tier mushroom products,” said Loretta Zapp, CEO of AFS. “This expansion speaks to our dedication to transparency and traceability in the supply chain and reinforces our long-term commitment to advancing the science behind functional mushroom ingredients.”

The expansion will integrate further advancements to increase production efficiency and enhance product quality. The controlled environment innovations will enable a deeper exploration of optimal growing conditions, ensuring the highest concentration of bioactive compounds in each mushroom species.

“Our enhanced capabilities reflect the remarkable demand for our world-class functional mushroom ingredients,” said Eric Puro, CEO of KÄÄPÄ Biotech. “With this new site, we can scale our operations in a way that continues to prioritize both sustainability and innovation in mushroom cultivation.”

This expansion strengthens the ability of AFS and KÄÄPÄ Biotech to supply premium organic mushroom extracts—including Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Chaga, Shiitake, and Maitake—to the global market for use in food, beverages, and supplements.

For over 20 years, Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS) has maintained a focus on the highest standards in the natural products industry. This latest development underscores the company’s enduring mission to provide clean, transparent, and functionally advanced ingredients to product formulators worldwide (read the article here).

KÄÄPÄ Biotech was founded in 2018 with core principles of quality, transparency, and to be backed by science. It is now Europe’s leading functional mushroom producer. With three divisions (KÄÄPÄ Mushrooms, Nordic Mushrooms, & KÄÄPÄ Forest), it supplies businesses and consumers with quality mushroom products across the world.

