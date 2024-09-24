Le Mans Ultimate Releases Innovative Co-op Game Mode, Save & Load System and 2024 Pack 2 DLC

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”) has released the September Update for “Le Mans Ultimate”, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This latest update, available now, includes a new co-op game mode, a completed Hypercar grid, and the release of iconic new content for fans of sportscar and sim racing.

New game features in this update include a newly released co-op mode that allows players to race with friends, taking turns completing stints and handing over control to a team mate at a time that is convenient to you, working together across several days or weeks to complete a longer endurance race. The game mode is aimed at promoting flexible play and offers the chance to climb the virtual leaderboard together.

Furthermore, for individual players looking to tackle longer races, a new save feature allows players to save the game at a pit stop and resume at their convenience. Additionally, further quality of life changes to car and season selection have been added to this release to improve player experience.

The second of four DLC packs, named “2024 Pack 2”, has also been released and includes two stunning Hypercars: the A424 LMDh from French manufacturer Alpine and the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH. Sitting alongside the two new vehicles is the unique Circuit of the Americas, based in Texas, USA.

The pack is on sale at an early access price of £9.99 / €11.99 / $12.99 or users can purchase the Season Pass for £39.99 / €46.99 / $48.99. The Season Pass comprises four packs in total with Pack 1 released in July 2024. The two following packs are expected for users to enjoy in December 2024 and Early 2025 respectively and are scheduled to include 7 GT3 cars and 2 circuits with all users receiving 2 additional GT3 cars as a free download without purchase.

Further to the paid content updates, all 2024 LMP2 and Hypercar liveries have been included in this release for all users.

“Our September update marks a significant milestone for Le Mans Ultimate, as we continue to enhance the player experience with new game modes, features, and exciting content from the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “We’ve listened to our community, and this update delivers a co-op mode that’s perfect for playing with friends as well as the ability to resume endurance races using a new save feature. With the completion of the Hypercar grid and the iconic Circuit of the Americas joining the game, we’re excited for players to dive in and experience all that’s new.”

Motorsport Games also announced that the introductory Early Access pricing will expire on October 1, 2024, as more content and features are added to the game. After that date, the base game price will increase to £28.99 / €34.99 / $37.99, providing an opportunity for those on the fence to take advantage of the current lower price.

To purchase Le Mans Ultimate, the Season Pass, or individual DLC Packs, visit Le Mans Ultimate on Steam.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning the newly released co-op mode game mode promoting flexible play, improving the player experience with the quality of life changes to car and season selection added to the release and adding more content and features to the game.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to add more content and features to the game as planned.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31 2023, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):





The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

PR@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bf5d273-5133-4948-ba29-c4e2f948ebc9