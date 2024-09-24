Coherent Awarded Data Center Innovation/Best Product at ECOC 2024

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it has won the 2024 ECOC Exhibition Industry Award for Best Product in the Data Center Innovation category for its Datacenter Lightwave Cross-Connect (DLXTM) Optical Circuit Switch.



“We are honored that our innovative product has received the prestigious ECOC Exhibition Industry Award,” commented Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer. “This acknowledgment underscores the pioneering work of our team in developing technologies that shape the future of optical networking, including next-gen AI deployments.”

The awarded DLX™ is based on the field-proven and ultra-reliable digital liquid-crystal platform from Coherent, which features three key advantages: lower cost, lower power consumption, and lower latency.

