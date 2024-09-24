Masons of California, Raising a Reader and Washington Unified School District Expand Programs to Improve Afghan Refugee Student Literacy

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its partnership with Raising a Reader and Washington Unified School District, the Masons of California today announced its funding of bilingual books with Farsi translation for 150 young Afghan refugees currently enrolled in the Washington Unified School District. The Greater Sacramento region, where Washington Unified School District resides, is home of one of the largest populations of Afghan refugees in the United States.



“Imagine starting a life in a new country and not being able to communicate with your teachers and peers,” said Doug Ismail, President of the California Masonic Foundation. “As three organizations connected by their commitment to literacy, public education and improving educational outcomes, the partnership between the Masons of California, Raising a Reader and Washington Unified School District leverages key resources from each entity to maximize impact on Afghan refugee students throughout the district.”

With 61% of Raising a Reader program participants reading at or above grade level in first grade, compared to the 43% average, these bilingual books will improve educational outcomes for newcomer Afghan refugee students who did not grow up speaking English as a first language and increase access to growth opportunities in-school and beyond.

"As we launch Raising a Reader's new Farsi collection, we are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that every child feels seen, supported, and valued," said Michelle Torgerson, President & CEO of Raising a Reader. "By offering books in native languages, we help foster a love of reading and learning among children and families across the United States. This bilingual collection is particularly meaningful as it supports newly arrived Afghan families and helps build strong family connections through reading together.”

Through the partnership with Washington Unified School District, Masons of California will bring the Farsi-translated materials to 50 classrooms across the district. In total, the Masons of California have supplied Raising a Reader materials to more than 900 classrooms across California, primarily focusing on underserved schools with below-grade level reading scores. The organization hopes to continue expanding its Raising a Reader partnerships, with a goal of reaching at least 1,000 classrooms throughout the state.

“With approximately 10% of our student population from countries outside the United States attending school in our district, it is clear that West Sacramento is seeing a rise of ‘newcomers’,” said Dr. Cheryl P. Hildreth, Superintendent of Washington Unified School District. “We are grateful to Raising a Reader and the Masons of California for partnering with us to improve the educational outcomes for these students.”

In addition to its partnership with Raising a Reader, the Masons of California also support public education initiatives through its Investment in Success scholarship program, sponsorship of the California Teacher of the Year Awards, Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and more. Learn more here.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Raising a Reader

Raising a Reader (RAR) is a national nonprofit that partners with parents and educators to create brighter futures for children by strengthening family bonds. For over 25 years, Raising a Reader has helped parents increase the amount of time reading with their children, which can lead to stronger reading skills. Our 40 independent evaluations consistently show that Raising a Reader increases parents reading time with their children. Independent studies show that 74% percent of parents or guardians reported that they or someone in their households read to their children four or more times in a week (compared to 44% prior to participation).

About Washington Unified School District

The Washington Unified School District (WUSD) is a public school district in West Sacramento, California that serves nearly 7,500 students in grades K-12. In the 2022 academic year, the Washington Unified School District (WUSD) proudly established the Newcomer Center, a pioneer program in West Sacramento dedicated to supporting students new to the country. This center is specifically designed for students with limited prior schooling and English language knowledge, addressing a critical need as the local and statewide population of newcomer students grows rapidly. Students in the Newcomer Center report being happier to attend school and feeling more cared for by teachers, with rates 6% higher than their general education peers. Additionally, attendance rates at the Newcomer Center were 4% higher than the district average.

Media Contact

Holly Jenvey

Holly@ideahall.com

347-781-1512

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b3ee13-82c9-4ed3-b672-fedbca28b2b9