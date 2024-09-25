Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging Market Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of Leading Companies and Emerging Players in the Biodegradable Packaging Space

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for biodegradable and compostable packaging is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness, stringent regulations, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable products. This sector has emerged as a crucial component of the global packaging industry, offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Currently, the market is characterized by a diverse range of materials and technologies, including polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch-based blends, and cellulose-derived packaging solutions.

These materials are finding applications across various industries, with food packaging representing the largest segment due to growing concerns about plastic waste in the food supply chain. Major players in the packaging industry are investing heavily in research and development to improve the performance and cost-effectiveness of biodegradable materials.

Simultaneously, numerous start-ups and innovative companies are entering the market with novel solutions, such as seaweed-based packaging and mycelium-derived materials. The market is witnessing a trend towards the development of compostable packaging that can break down in home composting conditions, addressing the limitations of industrial composting infrastructure. Additionally, there is a growing focus on creating multi-functional packaging that not only biodegrades but also offers enhanced shelf life for products or incorporates smart technologies.

Despite its growth, the biodegradable packaging market faces challenges, including higher production costs compared to conventional plastics, performance limitations in certain applications, and the need for proper waste management infrastructure. However, ongoing technological advancements and economies of scale are gradually addressing these issues.

As the global push for sustainability intensifies, the biodegradable and compostable packaging market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The industry is likely to see further innovations, increased adoption across various sectors, and potential consolidation as larger companies acquire promising technologies. This growth is not only reshaping the packaging industry but also contributing significantly to global efforts in reducing plastic waste and environmental pollution.

The Global Market for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging 2025-2035 provides a thorough examination of the market landscape from 2025 to 2035, offering valuable insights for manufacturers, investors, and stakeholders in the sustainable packaging ecosystem.

Report contents include:

Market Size and Growth Projections: Detailed forecasts of the biodegradable and compostable packaging market size and growth rate from 2025 to 2035, segmented by product type, material, end-use industry, and region.

Material Innovation Deep Dive: Comprehensive analysis of both synthetic and natural biobased packaging materials, including PLA, Bio-PET, PHA, starch-based blends, and emerging solutions like mycelium and seaweed-based packaging.

Application Landscape: Exploration of key application areas such as food packaging, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, with insights into specific requirements and growth opportunities.

Sustainability Impact: Assessment of the environmental benefits and challenges associated with biodegradable and compostable packaging, including life cycle analyses and circular economy initiatives.

Recent developments in biodegradable packaging technology.

Market Drivers and Opportunities.

Challenges and Market Dynamics

Regional Analysis and Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading companies and emerging players in the biodegradable packaging space, including their technologies, strategies, and market positioning.

In-depth analysis of biodegradable packaging applications across various industries:

Food and Beverage: Largest market segment with diverse applications from fresh produce to dairy packaging

Consumer Goods: Growing demand in personal care and household products

Pharmaceutical: Increasing use of bioplastics in medical packaging and drug delivery systems

E-commerce: Rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions for online retail

Materials Benchmarking and Performance Analysis

Manufacturing and Processing Innovations

Improvements in extrusion and thermoforming processes

Novel approaches to enhance material properties

Scalability considerations for mass production

Quality control and testing methodologies

Investment Landscape and Market Opportunities

Regulatory Framework and Standards

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global Packaging Market

1.2 The Market for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

1.3 Main types

1.3.1 Cellulose acetate

1.3.2 PLA

1.3.3 Aliphatic-aromatic co-polyesters

1.3.4 PHA

1.3.5 Starch/starch blends

1.4 Prices

1.5 Market Trends

1.6 Market Drivers for recent growth in Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

1.7 Challenges for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

2 BIOBASED MATERIALS IN BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING

2.1 Materials innovation

2.2 Active packaging

2.3 Monomaterial packaging

2.4 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

2.5 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials

2.6 Natural bio-based packaging materials

2.6.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

2.6.2 Starch-based blends

2.6.3 Cellulose

2.6.4 Protein-based bioplastics in packaging

2.6.5 Lipids and waxes for packaging

2.6.6 Seaweed-based packaging

2.6.7 Mycelium

2.6.8 Chitosan

2.6.9 Bio-naphtha

3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Paper and board packaging

3.2 Food packaging

3.2.1 Bio-Based films and trays

3.2.2 Bio-Based pouches and bags

3.2.3 Bio-Based textiles and nets

3.2.4 Bioadhesives

3.2.5 Barrier coatings and films

3.2.5.1 Polysaccharides

3.2.5.2 Poly(lactic acid) (PLA)

3.2.5.3 Poly(butylene Succinate)

3.2.5.4 Functional Lipid and Proteins Based Coatings

3.2.6 Active and Smart Food Packaging

3.2.6.1 Active Materials and Packaging Systems

3.2.6.2 Intelligent and Smart Food Packaging

3.2.7 Antimicrobial films and agents

3.2.7.1 Natural

3.2.7.2 Inorganic nanoparticles

3.2.7.3 Biopolymers

3.2.8 Bio-based Inks and Dyes

3.2.9 Edible films and coatings

3.3 Biobased films and coatings in packaging

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

3.3.3 Types of bio-based coatings and films in packaging

3.3.3.1 Polyurethane coatings

3.3.3.2 Acrylate resins

3.3.3.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

3.3.3.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) coatings

3.3.3.5 Cellulose coatings and films

3.3.3.6 Lignin coatings

3.3.3.7 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

3.4 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging

4 GLOBAL MARKET FOR BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING (Tonnes)

4.1 Total

4.2 Flexible packaging

4.3 Rigid packaging

4.4 Coatings and films

5 COMPANY PROFILES (213 company profiles)

Company Coverage Includes:

9Fiber

ADBioplastics

Aeropowder Limited

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alter Eco Pulp

Alterpacks

AmicaTerra

An Phat Bioplastics

Anellotech Inc.

Ankor Bioplastics Co. Ltd.

ANPOLY Inc.

Apeel Sciences

Applied Bioplastics

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)

Arekapak GmbH

Arkema S.A

Arrow Greentech

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Attis Innovations llc

Avani Eco

Avantium B.V.

Avient Corporation

Balrampur Chini Mills

BASF SE

Bio Fab NZ

Bio Plast Pom

Bio2Coat

Bioelements Group

Biofibre GmbH

Bioform Technologies

Biokemik

BIOLO

BioLogiQ Inc.

Biome Bioplastics

BIO-FED

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Bioplastech Ltd

BioSmart Nano

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Biovox GmbH

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Blue Ocean Closures

BOBST

Borealis AG

Brightplus Oy

Carbiolice

Carbios

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

CARAPAC Company

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Celanese Corporation

Cellugy

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Chemol Company (Seydel)

CJ Biomaterials Inc.

Coastgrass ApS

Corumat Inc.

Cruz Foam

CuanTec Ltd.

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Daio Paper Corporation

Danimer Scientific LLC

DIC Corporation

DIC Products Inc.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

DuPont

Earthodic Pty Ltd.

Ecoshell

Ecovia Renewables

Enkev

Epoch Biodesign

Eranova

Esbottle Oy

Fiberlean Technologies

Fiberwood Oy

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Floreon

Footprint

Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC

Futamura Chemical Co.Ltd.

Futuramat Sarl

Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd.

Genecis Bioindustries Inc.

Grabio Greentech Corporation

Granbio Technologies

GreenNano Technologies Inc.

GS Alliance Co. Ltd

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co.Ltd.

Holmen Iggesund

IUV Srl

Jiangsu Jinhe Hi-Tech Co.Ltd.

Kagzi Bottles Private Limited

Kami Shoji Company

Kaneka Corporation

Kelpi Industries Ltd.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.

Klabin S.A.

Lactips S.A.

LAM'ON

LanzaTech

Licella

Lignin Industries

Loick Biowertstoff GmbH

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

MadeRight

MakeGrowLab

Marea

Marine Innovation Co. Ltd

Melodea Ltd.

Mi Terro Inc.

Mitr Phol

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mobius

Mondi

Multibax Public Co.Ltd.

Nabaco Inc.

NatPol

Nature Coatings Inc.

NatureWorks LLC

Newlight Technologies

NEXE Innovations Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries

Notpla

Novamont S.p.A.

Novomer

Oimo

Oji Paper Company

Omya

one . five GmbH

Origin Materials

Pack2Earth

Paptic Ltd.

Plafco Fibertech Oy

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Plantics B.V.

Poliloop

Polyferm Canada

Pond Biomaterials

Provenance Biofabrics Inc.

PT Intera Lestari Polimer

PTT MCC Biochem Co.Ltd.

Qnature UG

Rengo Co.Ltd.

Rise Innventia AB

Rodenburg Productie B.V.

Roquette S.A.

RWDC Industries

S.lab

Sappi Limited

Searo

Shellworks

Sirmax Group

SK Chemicals Co.Ltd.

Solvay SA

Spero Renewables

StePAc

Stora Enso Oyj

Sufresca

Sulzer Chemtech AG

SUPLA Bioplastics

Sway Innovation Co.

Sweetwater Energy

Taghleef Industries Llc

Teal Bioworks Inc.

TemperPack Technologies

Termotecnica

TerraVerdae BioWorks Inc

Ticinoplast

TIPA

Toppan Printing Co.Ltd.

Toraphene

TotalEnergies Corbion

Universal Bio Pack Co.Ltd.

UPM Biochemicals

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Valentis Nanotech

Vegea srl

Verso Corporation

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Woamy Oy

Woodly Ltd.

Worn Again Technologies

Xampla

Yangi

Yokohama Bio Frontier Inc.

Zelfo Technology

ZeroCircle

