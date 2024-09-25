NexQloud to Compete in Blockchain Life 2024 Startup Pitch: Showcasing Decentralized Cloud Computing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud, a trailblazer in decentralized cloud computing, is set to participate in the Blockchain Life 2024 Startup Pitch competition in Dubai. This prestigious competition, held as part of the Blockchain Life forum, is one of the largest global platforms for blockchain, Web3, and cryptocurrency projects, attracting over 10,000 attendees from 120+ countries. NexQloud will compete on the main stage, presenting its groundbreaking decentralized cloud technology to top-tier venture funds, investors, and industry experts. With over 10,000 attendees expected from more than 120 countries, Blockchain Life is one of the world’s largest forums for blockchain, Web3, and cryptocurrency.



The Startup Pitch offers NexQloud a prime opportunity to demonstrate its decentralized cloud platform and how it leverages unused computing power from everyday devices to build a secure, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional cloud computing.





Competing for Investment and Recognition

The Blockchain Life Startup Pitch competition is designed to spotlight innovative blockchain and cryptocurrency projects with the potential to transform industries. Participants are evaluated based on their relevance, business model, feasibility, and team competency, with winners gaining significant attention from investors and key players in the blockchain space. Past winners have seen remarkable growth, including companies that have secured major investments following their participation.

“We’re thrilled to take part in the Startup Pitch, where we will showcase how NexQloud’s decentralized cloud platform not only reduces operational costs by up to 30%, but also lowers CO2 emissions by up to 40%. These reductions are based on our internal testing against conventional data center models,” said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud. “This event offers us the chance to present our solution to a highly engaged audience of investors and decision-makers.”

Positioning for Growth in a Trillion-Dollar Market

The global cloud computing market is forecasted to surpass $1 trillion by 2027, according to BusinessWire. NexQloud’s decentralized model places the company in a strong position to capitalize on this growth. With its unique use of blockchain and tokenomics, NexQloud aims to attract the attention from both investors and hardware contributors. The company’s NXQ token—with a capped supply of 21 million—mirrors successful early blockchain models like Bitcoin, presenting investors with an attractive long-term value proposition.

About NexQloud

NexQloud’s platform harnesses the power of its proprietary layer one blockchain to deliver decentralized cloud services that meet the rising demand for more affordable, secure, and environmentally friendly computing solutions. By tapping into idle computing resources from devices across the globe, NexQloud transforms unused capacity into a powerful, distributed cloud network. This decentralized approach not only ensures exceptional efficiency and reliability but also cuts costs and reduces environmental impact. NexQloud's innovative system creates a scalable cloud infrastructure that is both economically and ecologically sustainable, offering businesses a smarter, greener alternative to traditional cloud providers.

