DirectRx Pharmacy Announces Promotion to Controller

TROY, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx Pharmacy, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, today announced the promotion of Matthew Elliott to Controller. The announcement was made by DirectRx President Alban Ivezaj.

“I’m thrilled to be joining DirectRx and grateful to belong to such an accomplished team and patient-driven organization,” said Elliott. “It’s great to be a part of the continued growth of DirectRx and play a role in providing compassionate care to more patients across the country. I’m eager to further link finance to operations, collaborate with leadership on strategic objectives, and continue supporting the development of our ever-growing team. There are tremendous opportunities ahead of us, and I admire the entire team’s enthusiasm to help our patients get better.”

Succeeding the previous controller, Mike Gill, Elliott will be responsible for accounting operations, financial reporting, supplier relationships, and driving organizational success. Elliott is a graduate of Michigan State University. Prior to joining the DirectRx team, he had previous controller experience and spent over a decade working in accounting and finance at both public and private organizations. Gill recently retired after nearly a decade of managing the financial operations at DirectRx and supporting company growth.

“Through his extensive experience and impressive track record in financial management, Matthew is a great addition to the team,” said Ivezaj. “His deep understanding of financial systems and strategic oversight make him an ideal fit for his new role as Controller. We are thrilled to see him step into this position, especially during such an exciting time for the company with the integration of new technology initiatives and the addition of several new products to our business model.”

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company continues to invest in technology and people to provide unparalleled service to patients and doctors in all 50 states.www.DirectRx.com

CONTACT: Marina Lekocaj, DirectRx (248) 273-0489