TTM Technologies, Inc. wins Cisco 2024 Supply Chain Security Champion Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today announced it has received Cisco’s 2024 Supply Chain Security Champion award. Cisco presented this esteemed honor at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (“SAE”) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.



The recognition honors TTM Technologies for demonstrating a shared commitment to Cisco’s success by proactively securing Cisco IP and protecting the Cisco brand by embedding security into its operations and creating a secure Supply Chain.

“Cisco connects and protects its customers in the era of AI by building modern and resilient infrastructure, providing cybersecurity solutions that protect against the threats of today and tomorrow, and helping them harness the power of AI and data,” said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. “Cisco suppliers and partners are crucial in providing the innovative technology that our customers rely on.”

Doug Soder, EVP of TTM’s Commercial Sector added, “TTM is honored to be recognized as Cisco’s 2024 Supply Chain Security Champion. TTM is highly committed to security excellence for our customers, protecting their IP and brands through systematic and robust operational and cybersecurity programs. We sincerely appreciate Cisco recognizing the strength of our customer security program. This important Cisco award is a tribute to the outstanding efforts of TTM’s IT and Operations teams.”

At the SAE, Cisco honored the achievements and contributions of its supply chain partners, recognizing those that performed exceptionally well in FY24. This event marked the 33rd consecutive year of such celebrations and served as a platform to share Cisco’s strategic priorities with its trusted global network of suppliers.





About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.



