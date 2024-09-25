NEWTON GOLF Introduces New Gravity Putter Line, Building on Momentum from Recent Rebranding

Gravity, the putter division of parent company NEWTON GOLF, introduces five putters in its new premium series

CAMARILLO, CA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON GOLF, (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, builds on its recent rebranding with the launch of three new putter models and two redesigned classics in its newly formed Gravity Premium Series (“Gravity”) of putters.

Formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf putters, the putter line has been redesigned and rebranded as Gravity under the NEWTON GOLF umbrella, ushering in a new era with a fresh, modern aesthetic. Featuring striking red and black colors and a premium ceramic coating finish previously reserved for Tour-level putters, these models embody NEWTON GOLF’s core design principles, including the brand’s signature patented Ultra’Low Balance Point (ULBP) and Center of Gravity (CG) technology.

The new lineup includes three new models: The Classic, the DEUCE, and the DUKE. Additionally, the DRAC and the PRISM are two models from the previous Sacks Parente brand that have been redesigned and have the new Gravity logo and colorways. The Company is also introducing a new putter shaft, Newton Tempo, which is an improved design to provide better feel and balance with the newly designed heads.

At the core of NEWTON GOLF’s Gravity putter design is the belief that gravity truly matters.

Technology and Innovation: Gravity and Tempo

All of the Gravity Premium Series putters are equipped with advanced features, such as Ultra Low Balance Point and optimized Center of Gravity. This ensures that golfers experience improved tempo by placing the weight of the putter predominantly in the head, with very light grips and carbon fiber shafts.The center of gravity is designed to be as low and close to the ball as possible. This promotes a smooth, repeatable tempo, minimizes side spin, and ensures the ball stays on the intended line for a truer, consisent roll.

PGA Tour Champions player Ken Duke has already adopted a Gravity putter in his bag, saying, “The putters are beautiful and have amazing feel and sound. I fell in love with them instantly. Finally, the consumers will get to experience a true Tour-only quality product without paying thousands of dollars.”

Forgiveness and Sweet Spot

Each Gravity Premium Series putter is engineered for maximum Moment of Inertia (MOI). This increases the stability of the face, effectively widening the sweet spot to ensure off-center strikes are met with forgiveness and consistency.

The Gravity Premium Series Putters:

The Classic – The Classic, Gravity's new traditional anser-style putter in the Premium Series, is optimized for modern stroke types with a shallower arc. It features a newly designed hosel for enhanced performance and feel. The Classic is made with 1018 carbon steel material for the best ball feel with Tour Only quality ceramic coating finish. MSRP: $450





The DEUCE – The new DEUCE is a double-wide anser putter that is easy to aim with a blade-like look. Available in 1018 carbon steel body, the DEUCE is designed to fit all stroke types with two hosel locations. MSRP: $450





The DUKE – The new DUKE putter takes its inspiration from PGA TOUR Champions player Ken Duke. Made with a 1018 carbon steel body with tungsten weighting, the DUKE is a modern interpretation of a classic-style putter that has a shorter blade length with a half mallet back: MSRP: $450





The PRISM – Gravity's redesigned PRISM mallet putter naturally improves the putting stroke and tightens the dispersion of putts. Engineered to deliver the right MOI and unmatched stability, the PRISM optimizes the stroke and provides the best roll in golf. It is made of 6061 aluminum and 50 grams of tungsten. The mallet head has been reshaped to improve stability and move CG more forward. MSRP: $450





The DRAC – The redesigned DRAC is the modernization of a fang-style putter. It is Gravity's highest MOI putter that is made of 6061 aluminum and 100 grams of tungsten. It has been redesigned with the Gravity logo and colorways. MSRP: $450



“We named the new putter division ‘Gravity’ because it perfectly encapsulates this fundamental design principle that enhances the natural tempo and precision of every putt,” said NEWTON GOLF’s Executive Chairman Greg Campbell. “When the golfer lifts the putter on the backstroke, potential energy is stored, and, by trusting gravity to accelerate the putter head during the stroke, golfers can achieve consistent velocity at impact – which is proportional to the length of the backstroke.”

All Gravity putters are available for preorder on October 1, 2024 at https://newtongolfco.com.

Images of the Gravity putters can be found here.

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.newtongolfco.com or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

