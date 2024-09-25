Mount Sinai Health System and Noom Partner to Help Patients Achieve Healthy Weight Loss Outcomes With an On-Demand Digital Health Platform

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System, a leading health system in the United States and one of the largest in the New York City area, and Noom, the leading digital health care company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, have partnered to provide patients with a whole-person approach to healthy, long-lasting weight loss.

The collaboration between Mount Sinai and Noom aims to provide patients with always-on digital behavior-change support as they work towards their health goals between doctor visits, while keeping Mount Sinai physicians informed of their patients’ progress to enhance care decisions.

The numbers are clear: 160 million adults in the United States want to improve their health and well-being through weight loss. For those affected by obesity, reducing weight by just 5-10 percent can improve risk factors and reduce medical complications.

“Every weight-loss journey is different, and Mount Sinai recognizes that patients have different needs that may also vary over time,” said Lauren Lisher, Senior Vice President of Mount Sinai Solutions. “We want to ensure our patients are living their healthiest lives and are supported clinically and beyond. By integrating the Noom platform into our care approach, we’re enhancing the patient experience with digital tools that support their health goals. This partnership makes it easier for patients to embrace and stick to personalized care plans that seamlessly fit into their lifestyles."

As part of the launch of Mount Sinai’s partnership with Noom, select patient populations may now get a referral from their Mount Sinai physician for the scientifically proven Noom Weight app to help them successfully change their eating habits through innovative technology and psychology. The system offers personalized support, including tailored nutrition plans, fitness, and macro tracking.

Additionally, Noom will offer access to world-leading experts at Mount Sinai for a variety of weight loss-related health care needs, ranging from ongoing chronic care support to any type of specialty or complex care needs.

"At Noom, we believe that true success in weight loss goes beyond just numbers on a scale; it's about holistically supporting every aspect of people's health," said Jodi Bryant, President of Healthcare at Noom. "By offering comprehensive, personalized support that addresses the full spectrum of our users' physical, emotional, and behavioral needs, we empower them to achieve lasting results. Our platform is designed to meet individuals where they are on their health journeys, providing the tools and guidance necessary to navigate and succeed at every stage.”

About the Mount Sinai Health System and Mount Sinai Solutions

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex healthcare challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Mount Sinai Solutions is a division of Mount Sinai Health System focused on the needs of patients, their employers and unions. Serving over 450,000 lives, it offers products, either directly or through partnerships, designed to enhance service and access to care via the Mount Sinai Health System. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org/solutions or find Mount Sinai Solutions on LinkedIn.

About Noom

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.